Score lightweight earbuds for $16 (40% off), plus 9 more of today’s best sales

If you’ve had your eye on some nondescript robovac, hold the phone. This Roomba vacuums and mops floors with the touch of a button. Don’t worry; this thing is really smart — it can detect the difference between carpet and hard floors, so it’s not going to mop your rugs clean. You can also instruct it to clean specific rooms.

“We have three large dogs and a cat in our one-bedroom condo, and my husband is severely allergic to pet dander. We’ve tried everything to help ease his symptoms, but nothing has made as big of a difference as this Roomba,” said a squeaky-clean shopper. “The amount of fur, dust and debris it picks up is insane — far more than I ever got with a broom or Swiffer dry pads… Setup was a breeze, and the suction power is shockingly strong.”

(FYI, you can also connect this to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri, or program it to clean every time you leave the house.)

