TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shoplazza, a leading eCommerce SaaS platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Easyship, a global shipping technology company, to enhance logistics and strengthen fulfillment capabilities for merchants worldwide.

This integration brings Easyship’s powerful automation, 550+ courier connections, and discounted shipping rates of up to 91% directly into the Shoplazza platform, giving merchants a faster, more affordable way to fulfill orders and scale globally. By embedding Easyship’s tools natively, Shoplazza merchants will soon be able to generate real-time, all-inclusive shipping quotes at checkout—including duties, taxes, and all delivery costs—streamlining cross-border commerce and helping reduce cart abandonment.



Shoplazza and Easyship Partner to Simplify Shipping for Global eCommerce Merchants

Empowering Merchants With a Seamless Fulfillment Engine

“Shipping is one of the biggest hurdles for eCommerce sellers,” said Jeff Li, Shoplazza CEO. “This partnership brings a powerful, scalable logistics engine directly into our platform, allowing merchants to streamline fulfillment and focus on growing their business. We’re pleased that Shoplazza shipping is now powered by Easyship.”

Whether shipping a handful of packages or managing high-volume international operations, merchants will benefit from discounted label rates from top carriers, including UPS, FedEx, DHL Express, and USPS. Built-in courier optimization will help merchants select the best shipping option based on destination, delivery time, and cost.

To further support operational efficiency, advanced reporting and analytics tools will allow merchants to track shipping performance, identify trends, and continuously optimize their logistics strategies.

Delivering Scalable Shipping Solutions to Growing Brands

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Easyship has become one of the world’s most trusted shipping software providers, offering advanced global logistics technology to more than 100,000 brands and merchants worldwide.

Its platform, available as an App or via API, streamlines every stage of the shipping journey—from printing labels and syncing orders to managing returns, comparing courier rates, and automating fulfillment workflows—all within a single dashboard.

With the new integration, these capabilities will be natively embedded within the Shoplazza ecosystem. Merchants will be able to tap into hybrid fulfillment services and a global delivery network tailored to virtually every destination. All-inclusive, real-time shipping quotes—covering duties, taxes, and delivery costs—will also be available at checkout, helping reduce cart abandonment and improve customer satisfaction.

Advancing a Unified Cross-Border Ecosystem

This collaboration reflects Shoplazza’s broader commitment to building an open, flexible eCommerce ecosystem. By integrating robust shipping technology directly into its platform, Shoplazza is helping merchants streamline operations and deliver seamless, reliable experiences to their customers.

“Together with Shoplazza, we’re making shipping easier, smarter, and more affordable for merchants everywhere,” said Tommaso Tamburnotti, Co-Founder of Easyship. “We’re proud to support brands as they scale and expand into new opportunities. Offering them all the shipping tools they need to succeed.”

The integration is currently underway and will soon be available to Shoplazza merchants. Once launched, it will deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end shipping solution designed to support long-term growth.

About Shoplazza

Founded in 2017, Shoplazza strives to simplify how retailers and online sellers connect with consumers. Today, Shoplazza leads the industry with its robust omnichannel platform, empowering retailers to reach customers wherever they shop—whether in-store, online, or through social commerce.

To learn more about Shoplazza, visit https://www.shoplazza.com/.

About Easyship

Easyship is a leading all-in-one shipping platform that empowers businesses of all sizes to simplify their fulfillment operations, save on shipping costs, and enhance their customer delivery experience. Trusted by tens of thousands of merchants worldwide, Easyship provides instant access to more than 550 courier services, offering exclusive discounted rates of up to 91% off retail. Our integrated shipping software also offers cross-border fulfillment, logistics, and shipping automation technologies to scale growth and save hours daily. Leverage our App or API to streamline eCommerce shipping with a suite of helpful tools to compare carriers, print labels, track shipments, calculate international tax and duties, and increase conversions with calculated shipping rates at checkout.

For more information, visit: https://www.easyship.com/.

