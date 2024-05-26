Shoppers in their 50s and 60s love this anti-aging retinol eye stick and it’s just $16 — that’s nearly 50% off

Ready to perk up your eyes? Now that the sun is shining brighter, we want our eyes to be brighter, too. That’s where Velamo’s Advanced Retinol Eye Stick comes in. Puffy under-eyes and dark circles are often the culprits when it comes to an exhausted appearance, but the right skin-care product can liven up your look. Many shoppers in their 50s and 60s have said they’re amazed by how much brighter their eyes looked after a few applications. Right now, it’s down to just $16 (was $30) at Amazon.

Amazon Shoppers in their 50s and 60s ‘stick’ it to dark circles and fine lines. $16 at Amazon

💰 Why is it a good deal?

Inexpensive but high-quality skincare is hard to come by, but this $16 stick has thousands of perfect ratings to back up how good it is (over 6,000 and counting). When you compare it to luxury brands or professional treatments — which can cost upward of a thousand dollars — it’s not just a deal, it’s a steal. We’ve barely ever seen it drop lower than its current price, at nearly 50% off.

When it comes to skincare, effectiveness is most important — but also, who could resist that pretty packaging? (Amazon)

🤔 Why do I need this?

It’s no secret that retinol is a powerhouse ingredient when it comes to a wide range of skin concerns. Not only can it help unclog pores and exfoliate, but it’s also effective at increasing cell turnover and stimulating collagen production, which equals plumper, firmer-looking skin. This small yet mighty stick packs a punch in terms of eye-boosting power: In addition to retinol, it contains a power peptide complex, squalane and astaxanthin to preserve that delicate skin’s moisture, firm up under-eye bags, brighten dark circles, reduce puffiness and even help smooth out the appearance of fine lines. We’re lookin’ at you, crow’s feet!

One caveat: While this product was designed to be safe for sensitive skin, introducing retinol into your routine too quickly can cause irritation. To start, the brand recommends applying it every two or three nights, and then upping it to nightly after two to four weeks. And we do mean nightly, as retinol can increase the skin’s sensitivity to sunlight. (Which reminds us: Use sunscreen during the day — we have some excellent, dermatologist-recommended finds.)

Many reviewers noticed a remarkable difference after using this retinol eye stick. See for yourself! (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

More than 6,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick a five-star rating, with many lauding the feel of the product and its usefulness in eliminating dark under-eye circles.

👍 Pros

“I absolutely love this product,” said one repeat buyer. “My eye area is dry, and as I’ve aged I have gotten wrinkles and dark circles. This eye cream has worked miracles. My eyes are brighter and the dark circles have lightened. It feels amazing as soon as you apply, giving my eye area lots of moisture. I have tried several eye creams over the years and this one is by far one of the best.”

This five-star reviewer wrote: “I was so glad to find a product that really hydrates my 50-year-old eye area so that concealer doesn’t settle into the cracks. Plus, this product is a fabulous treatment for fine lines around my lips. I now always keep a tube on my nightstand for a pre-sleep application!”

“I didn’t have much faith, but to my surprise, this product works great,” admitted one skeptic-turned-fan. “My pigment spots have faded to the point where I don’t need [foundation]. They are not gone, but so light that I can go without it. … This stuff has a wonderful slip to it, making my skin feel soft and moisturized. The best part is that I have had no blemishes. I live in Florida and I’m in my early 60s … I have had my share of sun damage, but thanks to this product I’m seeing much improvement in my skin.”

👎 Cons

Users with oily or combination skin may want to prioritize this stick in their overnight beauty routine, versus as part of their morning makeup groove: “Since my skin tends to be somewhat oily, I will only use this unscented stick applicator at night, as it has the consistency of Vaseline,” said one devotee. “For me, it would be too greasy to use under makeup.”

Another reviewer added, “I wish they would be more open about how much retinol is in the product but knowing how potent it is, it’s usually in the last line of ingredients for most products.”

Amazon Add it to your cart while you can still save nearly 50%! $16 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

