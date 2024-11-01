SJM Product Seminar Showcased Macau’s Unique Charms to Japanese Visitors

MACAU, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SJM Resorts, S.A. (“SJM”) has long been devoted to promoting Macau as a premier destination for international visitors. Besides actively participating in the Macao Government Tourism Office’s overseas roadshows, SJM also organises its own showcase events abroad. SJM recently concluded the latest stop in its “The Legend of Macau” travel trade series with the SJM Product Seminar (Japan) to great success, following cameos in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Taiwan, Bangkok and Singapore. Held in Tokyo, this event introduced an innovative mix of “Tourism+” offerings from SJM’s diverse portfolio, including resort, hotels and attractions, along with exclusive time-limited package deals. The seminar was well received, drawing close to 100 participants from local travel agencies, wholesalers, industry representatives, airlines, MICE planners and corporate clients.



A number of distinguished guests inaugurated the SJM Product Seminar (Japan).

Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM, remarked, “Japan has shown great promise as a key source market for Macau, with the average daily number of inbound visitors to Macau in Q2 increased by 77% compared with the same time last year. Many tourists are particularly interested in experiencing Macau’s unique cityscape as well as heritage and culture. The product seminar was an excellent opportunity for us to present the latest tourism offerings and experiences Macau has to offer, including our diverse lineup of resort and the exciting art and culture, sport and culinary events planned for the coming months. The occasion also allowed us to strengthen our business ties in the country. We invite our friends from Japan to experience for themselves the unique energy and cultural appeal that Macau brings to the table.”



SJM’s Tokyo event closed to a warm reception from the travel trade, with nearly 100 in attendance.

Time-limited Accommodation, Wedding and MICE Offers

At the seminar, SJM outlined exclusive accommodation, wedding and MICE packages available to the Japanese audience. Attendees learned about hotel packages with breakfast, such as “Palazzo Versace Macau Experience Package” and package that includes transportation service between Macau and Hong Kong, such as “Escape-to-Macau Package” for Grand Lisboa Palace Macau and THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU. The “Joyous Family Package” comes with the chance to board the “SJM x Macau Cruise,” where visitors can capture the city’s beautiful vistas and take in the cultural and heritage sights of Macau from a unique vantage point. Meanwhile, couples looking to tie can take advantage of enticing wedding packages that feature 12% rebate, Rolls Royce limousine service, and a honeymoon trip worth up to MOP 63,388 (approximate JPY1,188,000). Business travellers looking to host events at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau can take advantage of the resort’s comprehensive “Meet in Style” privileges, offering bespoke services tailored to every occasion. SJM also introduced the welcome perks and exclusive membership benefits of SJM Supreme Card, as well as Air Macau Boarding Pass Offers.

Guests who book accommodation packages through designated travel agencies can enjoy free room upgrades, which were presented at the seminar, including those from HIS (Hong Kong) Company Limited, JTB (Hong Kong) Limited, and Creative China Holiday Tour Limited.

A Stellar Lineup of SJM

Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, SJM’s flagship property, is home to the only international designer-branded hotels in the world. Situated in vibrant Cotai area, its design harmoniously blends Eastern and Western elements, consisting of three magnificent hotel towers: the elegant Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, the one and only THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU in the world, and the very first Palazzo Versace Macau in Asia. The collection offers ultra-luxurious accommodations, global culinary delights, award-winning spa experiences, fashionable shopping, cultural arts and exciting happenings, all under one roof.

Likewise, the 5-Star Grand Lisboa Macau, distinguished with Five-Star ratings from Forbes Travel Guide, is located on the Macau Peninsula and features Robuchon au Dôme, the only restaurant in Macau awarded three MICHELIN Stars for 16 consecutive years. The hotel’s restaurants have also garnered MICHELIN Stars, diamonds from the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, and Wine Spectator awards. Meanwhile, the Jai Alai Hotel, conveniently connected with the Outer Harbour Ferry terminal, provides a broad spectrum of leisure and entertainment facilities, offering another dimension of guest experience.

At the event, SJM also introduced the long-rooted tourism assets under its parent entity, Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A. (“STDM”), that resonate with both heritage and innovation. These include Macau’s first five-star Hotel Lisboa, nearby Macau’s UNESCO World Heritage sites Hotel Sintra, the culturally rich Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, and the unique beachfront hotel Grand Coloane Resort.

During the seminar, a lucky draw was held to give away free SJM accommodation packages to attending guests, allowing them to fully embrace “The Legend of Macau” as curated by SJM, experiences that encompass Macau’s unique UNESCO heritage and feature local attractions, as well as the full range of tourism offerings under SJM.

Elevating the Gourmet Experience

Long known as a hub for the region’s top fine-dining and MICHLEIN Starred restaurants, SJM offers a diverse portfolio of dining options, such as The Book Lounge at THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, inspired by the private library in the fashion legend’s Paris mansion, and the La Scala del Palazzo, which evokes the grand staircase of the Versace Palazzo at Via Gesù in Milan. Both have proved to be instant hits on Instagram. In November, SJM is hosting a highly anticipated MICHELIN Star Table event to showcase the best of French dining, as Robuchon au Dôme joins hands with Le Gabriel of Paris to conjure up a gastronomic feast like no other. As the owner of one of Asia’s best wine cellars, SJM is also adding to the diversity of gourmet options already available to novelty-seeking visitors, while unlocking new possibilities for Macau as a “Creative City of Gastronomy.”

“Tourism + Education” Promises Endless Fun

SJM caters to every type of Japanese traveller by offering a plethora of experiences for all ages, including two themed experience zones at Grand Lisboa Palace. “Martial Arts Arena” offers an immersive martial arts experience by combining virtual reality with real-life movements, allowing visitors to appreciate the sophistication and cultural heritage of Chinese martial arts through play, while “AI Wonderland” utilises the latest artificial intelligence technology to create fun classes and interactive games. Guests can also immerse themselves in the vibrant schedule of art workshops in “GLP Arte” and enjoy the cultural and artistic appeal of Macau.

An Extravaganza of Events

SJM will present a dazzling series of sporting events towards the end of the year, starting with the 2024 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships, and support the 71st Macau Grand Prix in November. SJM will delight visitors with events such as the “Dragons of the Four Seas Tribute to Macau” Lantern Art Festival, which runs till the end of November, along with the 24th Macau Food Festival, the city’s annual culinary blockbuster.



An extravaganza of SJM events were introduced during the seminar, including a dazzling series of sporting events.

Moving forward, SJM will continue to fully support the Macau SAR Government’s tourism initiatives. By showcasing Macau’s diverse “Tourism+” offerings and its multicultural appeal, SJM encourages Japanese visitors to gain an appreciation of Macau’s culture and heritage from a fresh perspective, while reinforcing the city’s status as a “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.”