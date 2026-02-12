Spirit Airlines sells more planes, calls back 500 flight attendants from furlough ahead of spring break

Spirit Airlines, trying to emerge from its second bankruptcy in less than a year, has sold another 20 of its Airbus planes and is bringing flight attendants back from furlough.

The sale of the 20 aircraft, most of which are not in service, comes as Spirit is attempting to stabilize after years of financial struggles that have executives fighting to keep the carrier alive.

“At this time, natural attrition and voluntary actions are providing flexibility needed to right-size our staffing levels for both Pilots and Flight attendants,” Spirit Chief Operating Officer John Bendoraitis said in a note to employees Wednesday night.

The sales brings Spirit’s fleet to 94 aircraft, and is “consistent with our plan to focus on our strongest routes and the most efficient fleet,” Bendoraitis said. The aircraft will be phased out starting in April, he said.

Deal talks with investment firm Castlelake and fellow budget carrier Frontier Airlines haven’t yielded an agreement that would give Spirit a path forward, though the airline could forge a plan on its own.