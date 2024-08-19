Sumedang Regency and Docquity Launch AI-Driven Health Platform to Tackle Tuberculosis, Stunting, and Hypertension

SUMEDANG, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Docquity, a leading health tech company established in 2015, is proud to announce its expansion into the B2G sector with the launch of the Puskesmas AI platform in partnership with Sumedang Regency, West Java. This initiative builds on the success of Docquity’s social platform, which connects doctors across specialties throughout the Asia Pacific region, including Indonesia. Endorsed by the Mayor of Sumedang and the General Secretary of West Java Province, the platform has quickly become a valuable assistant to healthcare professionals involved in the pilot.

The primary objective of this program is to enhance the capabilities of Puskesmas by utilizing Generative AI supported by credible data and insights from the existing Docquity Platform. The initiative focuses on critical health issues prioritized by the Sumedang Regency for the sake of improving the health of the people of Sumedang.

Puskesmas AI, developed by Docquity, utilizes GenAI Technology compliant with Indonesian and European data protection regulations. This platform will assist HCPs in enhancing their knowledge and provide responses based on credible data from the Ministry of Health, scientific journals, WHO, and other local Sumedang Government credible sources. The Puskesmas AI platform aims to provide comprehensive support to HCPs, enabling them to make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes.

Key features of the Puskesmas AI platform include:

Generative AI Technology: Advanced AI capabilities that provide real-time answers to healthcare professionals based on the latest and most reliable data.

Data Compliance: Adherence to Indonesian and European data protection regulations, ensuring the privacy and security of patient information.

Comprehensive Knowledge Base: Access to a wide range of medical data, including information from the Ministry of Health, scientific journals, WHO, and local Sumedang Government sources.

: Access to a wide range of medical data, including information from the Ministry of Health, scientific journals, WHO, and local Sumedang Government sources. User-Friendly Interface: Designed to be intuitive and easy to use, allowing HCPs to quickly access the information they need.

The program has received strong support and testimonials from several key figures, highlighting its potential impact on healthcare in Sumedang and beyond.

Mayor of Sumedang 2018-2023, Dr. Dony Ahmad Munir, expressed his support: “We are excited to collaborate with Docquity to enhance our healthcare services. The Puskesmas AI platform will be instrumental in improving the knowledge and capabilities of our healthcare professionals, ultimately benefiting the health of our community. By addressing critical health issues such as Tuberculosis, Stunting, and Hypertension, we can make significant strides in improving public health in Sumedang.”

The Puskesmas AI platform (with local name TehAI) is expected to have a significant impact on healthcare in Sumedang. By providing HCPs with access to advanced AI technology and credible data, the platform will enhance their ability to diagnose and treat patients effectively. This will lead to improved patient outcomes and a healthier community overall.

General Secretary of West Java Province, Dr. Herman Suryatman, highlighted the broader impact: “Having previously worked in Sumedang, I am thrilled to see this innovative program being implemented here. The success of this initiative will pave the way for its replication across other regencies in West Java, improving healthcare outcomes throughout the province. By providing HCPs with access to credible data and advanced AI technology, we can create a more effective and efficient healthcare system.”

In particular, the focus on Tuberculosis, Stunting, and Hypertension aligns with government programs aimed at addressing these critical health issues. By providing HCPs with the tools and knowledge they need to address these conditions, the Puskesmas AI platform will play a key role in supporting these government initiatives.

A nurse from Puskesmas Sumedang, who has benefited from the program, shared her experience: “The Puskesmas AI platform TehAI has significantly enhanced our ability to address critical health issues. The access to credible data and insights has empowered us to provide better care to our patients, accelerating the government’s initiatives for Tuberculosis, Stunting, and Hypertension. TehAI has become an invaluable tool in our daily operations, helping us to make more informed decisions and improve patient outcomes.”

Amit Vithal, Co-Founder of Docquity, shared his enthusiasm: “This partnership with Sumedang Regency is a significant step for Docquity as we expand into the B2G sector. By leveraging Generative AI, we can provide valuable insights and data to support healthcare professionals in addressing critical health issues like Tuberculosis, Stunting, and Hypertension. Our goal is to empower HCPs with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes.”

The success of the Puskesmas AI platform in Sumedang is just the beginning. Docquity and the Sumedang Government are now activating an Adherence Program to monitor patient journeys. This program will enable Docquity and HCPs to establish a baseline, improve patient success rates, ensure patients adhere to their medication schedules, attend doctor appointments, and engage in prescribed exercises as advised by healthcare professionals.

About Docquity

Docquity is Southeast Asia’s largest trusted community of verified healthcare professionals. Our vision is to connect healthcare professionals to build healthier lives around the world at scale. Docquity helps healthcare professionals learn, connect, and grow, and partners with companies to reach and educate healthcare professionals as well as provide insights into them.

About Sumedang

Sumedang is a regency in West Java, Indonesia, known for its rich cultural heritage and scenic landscapes. The regency has been making significant strides in improving public health and education, aiming to enhance the quality of life for its residents. The partnership with Docquity marks a significant step forward in leveraging advanced technology to address critical health issues and improve healthcare services. Sumedang is committed to adopting innovative solutions and collaborating with leading organizations to achieve its goals of better health outcomes and sustainable development for its community.

