Take the turkey, leave the gravy: Thanksgiving food that TSA might confiscate at airport security

You technically might be able to go through TSA with a whole stuffed turkey, but there are other side dishes that won’t make it into the terminal with you.

As you make your way home after Thanksgiving celebrations, be mindful of the leftover goods you have in tow, since many are not TSA friendly.

The role of cooking also may not always be left to the host, which means some travelers might take it upon themselves to assist in the flavorful festivities by bringing some dishes with them on their flight.

AIRLINE TRAVELER GOES VIRAL FOR MIXING COCKTAIL BEFORE BOARDING A PLANE: IS IT LEGAL?

“Our rule of thumb is that if you can spread it, spill it, spray it, pour it or pump it, then it should be in checked bags because the 3-1-1 liquids, gels and aerosols rule still very much applies for carry-on items,” a TSA representative told Fox News Digital.

“Those items that are frozen solid at the time of the airport security checkpoint can travel without any issues or delays,” the spokesperson added.

The Points Guys, a New York-based travel blogger, wrote online that whole turkeys have been seen going through checkpoints.

‘AIRPORT TRAY AESTHETIC’ GOES VIRAL AS SOME TRAVELERS HALT SECURITY CHECKPOINTS FOR PHOTO OPS

TSA’s 3-1-1 rule means that all liquid containers must be 3.4 ounces, and you can only bring aboard what fits in one, 1-quart bag.

This means that solids such as cakes, pies, stuffing, potatoes or fresh green beans are all able to pass through security.

Even an oven-roasted or frozen turkey from the grocery store could get through the checkpoint, but it is important to think about how you need to store something that large and what specific additives you will need, including ice packs that will stay frozen when going through TSA.

TSA suggests separating food items from your luggage when entering security checkpoints in case the items need to be inspected.

ARIZONA FLIGHT PASSENGER GOES VIRAL AFTER LEAVING UNMARKED POWDERY SUBSTANCE IN LUGGAGE, TSA INSPECTS HER BAGS

“Food items often need some additional security screening, so it is best to place those items in an easily accessible location of the carry-on when packing them and then removing those items from your bag and placing them in a bin for screening at the checkpoint,” TSA officials wrote in a press release.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint

Baked goods (homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats)

Meats (frozen, cooked or uncooked turkey, chicken, ham, steak)

Stuffing (cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag)

Casseroles (fresh green beans and onion straws or something more exotic)

Mac and cheese (cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination)

Fresh vegetables (potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens)

Fresh fruit (apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi)

Candy

Spices

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

While some ingredients easily pass the 3-1-1 rule or solids that pose little threat to getting pulled by TSA, there are other ingredients and side dishes that clearly land on the “do not fly” list.

Canned vegetables and fruits or canned soups, a common ingredient for green bean casserole, must be stowed in a checked bag.

Other ingredients such as gravies, cranberry sauce, jams, etc., that are considered “spreadable,” must be checked and cannot go on the plane in carry-on luggage.

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed in your luggage

Cranberry sauce (homemade or canned is spreadable)

Gravy (homemade or in a jar or can)

Wine, champagne, sparkling apple cider

Canned fruit or vegetables (liquid in the can)

Preserves, jams and jellies (spreadable)

Maple syrup

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

TSA’s extensive list of “What to Bring?” can be found on the government site, including the Thanksgiving ingredients listed above.

After making note of what you can pack in your carry-on or checked bag, the best thing you can do is help TSA security run smoothly in an effort to prevent any delays on one of the busiest days of the year in the air.

“It does seem as though this is the time of year that Transportation Security Officers see it all with foods coming through checkpoints and headed to far away tables, so there really are few surprises for those who have been on the job for a couple of Thanksgiving holidays,” the TSA representative added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The TSA expects a record air travel season this Thanksgiving, according to TSA.gov.

“TSA is projected to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Dec. 2, representing a volume increase of approximately 6 percent from this time last year,” TSA’s website says.

Fox News Digital reached out to The Points Guy for comment.

Source