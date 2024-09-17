Telix Announces Cardinal Health as U.S. Commercial Distributor for Zircaix®

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has selected Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH, Cardinal Health) as a commercial radiopharmaceutical distributor to supply finished unit doses of its PET[1] agent, Zircaix®[2] (TLX250-CDx) for the imaging of kidney cancer in the United States (U.S.), subject to regulatory approval.

In preparation for a planned commercial rollout, Telix has contracted with Cardinal Health to enable Zircaix®[2] availability across a wide range of U.S. locations.

Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive Officer, Telix Precision Medicine said, “We are pleased to build on our existing relationship with Cardinal Health to maximise patient access to this breakthrough product for non-invasive kidney cancer diagnosis. Through their extensive nuclear pharmacy network, which enables broad geographic reach and flexible scheduling, Cardinal Health has been central to the commercial success of Illuccix® PSMA-PET [3] imaging and we look forward to adding Zircaix®[2] to their U.S. roster.”

Mike Pintek, President of Cardinal Health Nuclear & Precision Health Solutions, added, “This new agreement builds upon our successful relationship with Telix and our continued commitment to supporting innovative diagnostics and therapeutics addressing cancer patients today. Pending regulatory approval, our extensive commercial distribution infrastructure and expertise will facilitate reliable supply of Zircaix®[2] throughout the U.S. to help diagnose kidney cancer.”

Commencement of the distribution agreement between Telix and Cardinal Health is subject to regulatory approval and includes industry-standard commercial performance and termination conditions.

About Zircaix®[2] (TLX250-CDx)

Zircaix®[2] (TLX250-CDx, 89Zr-girentuximab) is an investigational PET agent that is under development to characterise indeterminate renal masses as ccRCC or non-ccRCC in a non-invasive manner. Telix’s pivotal Phase III ZIRCON trial (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT03849118) evaluating TLX250-CDx in 300 patients, of which 284 were evaluable, was completed in 2022 and met all primary and secondary endpoints, including showing 86% sensitivity and 87% specificity and a 93% positive-predictive value for ccRCC across three independent readers[4]. We believe this demonstrated the ability of TLX250-CDx to reliably detect the clear cell phenotype and provide an accurate, non-invasive method for diagnosing ccRCC. Confidence intervals exceeded expectations in all three readers, showing evidence of high accuracy and consistency of interpretation.

As part of Telix’s commitment to access to medicine, the Company is running an expanded access program (EAP) in the U.S.[5], named patient programs (NPPs) in Europe, and a special access scheme (SAS) in Australia to allow continued access to TLX250-CDx outside of a clinical trial to patients for whom there are no comparable or satisfactory alternate options.

Telix’s Policy on Offering Compassionate Use to Investigational Medicines can be downloaded at the following link.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical devices. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Telix’s lead imaging product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11 and marketed under the brand name Illuccix®), has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)[6], by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) [7], and by Health Canada[8]. No other Telix product has received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

[1] Positron emission tomography. [2] Zircaix is a registered trademark of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited in Australia; it is a trademark of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited in the U.S. Registration status may vary by country. Brand name is subject to final regulatory approval. [3] Imaging of prostate-specific membrane antigen with positron emission tomography. [4] Shuch et al. Lancet Oncology. 2024. [5] ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06090331. [6] Telix ASX disclosure 20 December 2021. [7] Telix ASX disclosure 2 November 2021. [8] Telix ASX disclosure 14 October 2022.

