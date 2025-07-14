The 30 best deals at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale include Ugg, Coach, Levi’s and more

Growing up, I bonded with my mother over our mutual love of department stores. I clearly remember our first trip to Nordstrom at the Roosevelt Field mall in Long Island, N.Y. The shoe department alone had me floored. I’m still team Nordstrom all these years later, and can you blame me? They carry all of the best brands, both high-end and mid-priced, and their sales are headline-worthy. I should know; I cover Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year every July. Yep, it’s literally my job to let you know that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening right now, and you can shop new fall styles, must-have anti-aging creams, coveted home goods and more at best-of-year discounts.
This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has deals I love so much, I was actually shopping while trying to write this story. A few things currently in my cart include a sleek Coach tote that fits my laptop and daily necessities for working remotely from neighborhood cafes. It’s on sale for $250 — that’s $145 off! How could I not? I travel a lot, so I also snapped up these packable, washable and ultra-comfy Rothy’s Mary Janes for more than 40% off. Also on my list: these well-loved Zella leggings for just $50 and a Barefoot Dreams throw blanket that’s nearly $60 off.
And those are just the tip of the iceberg. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has beloved brands like Ugg, Sam Edelman, Madewell, New Balance, Levi’s and Bombas at can’t-miss prices. I pre-shopped this big sale to give you a head start on savings. If you see something like you, don’t wait — the sale runs through August 3, but the hottest deals will surely go fast.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Clothing deals
It’s partially lined with contoured plunge cups to give your bust a flattering shape and elastic-lined edges that keep the bra securely in place without digging into your skin. Senior Style Writer Rebecca Carhart called it “the epitome of fashion meets function.”
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Accessory deals
This work-friendly, pebbled leather tote is lined in fabric has a magnetic closure. And that C in the lower corner of the bag is the perfect, understated touch.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Beauty deals
This product works and now’s the time to buy it: when you can get two tubes for the price of one.
At 30% off on this jumbo tub, it’s sure to sell out fast, so add it to your cart ASAP.
The lactic-acid treatment gently yet effectively exfoliates dull surface skin, promoting cell turnover and giving even the dreariest skin a healthy, vibrant glow. While this sale price still isn’t cheap, the jumbo size is like buying in bulk — a many-months supply for $100 less than I’d normally pay.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Home deals
It’ll also add some nice color to your counter, stove and tabletop. If you’re looking for a more neutral hue, the kitchen essential also comes in black and gray.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to the general public on Saturday, July 12, with price cuts on a huge range of merchandise. The sale runs through Sunday, August 3. Nordstrom cardmembers, who also belong to the brand’s Nordy Club, got early access to the savings starting on Tuesday, July 8.
What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a huge savings event that some people wait for all year. It’s different than other Nordstrom sales because it offers brand-new, just-released items at sale prices instead of discounts on older items. You’ll find rare discounts (our favorite!) on some of the biggest fashion, beauty and home brands on the market. It’s a great time to shop for fall and winter merchandise at reduced prices as well as score deals on trendy new arrivals and everyday essentials.
What type of products are on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Nordstrom puts a ton of must-have merchandise on sale — think clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products and home goods. There are items for men, women and kids, so you can shop for every member of your family.
While you can find apparel and goods for just about any time of year, the sale has a big emphasis on fall and winter collections. Brands to look out for include Zella, Barefoot Dreams, Madwell, Coach, Charlotte Tilbury, Le Creuset, On Cloud, Free, People Tory Burch and more.
What should you stock up on at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Everything! Start with high-fashion items you’ve had your eye on but may have been too pricey — this is your time to pick up designer goods (think handbags, shoes and accessories from luxury brands) that are rarely discounted. Essentials like basic T-shirts, bathing suits, transitional jackets, sneakers and socks are also on our list.
And don’t forget beauty must-haves, too. We’ve spotted some of our favorite anti-aging moisturizers, high-end makeup and must-have fragrances at amazing prices. You should also keep an eye out for deeply discounted home goods like cookware and bedding.
How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
If you plan to shop on your phone, it’s also a good idea to download the Nordstrom app to make it easier to scroll through selections and redeem the rewards you earn by shopping with Nordstrom. You can even set up push notifications to let you know when hot items are on sale, as well as when certain products are back in stock.
Again, timing is important here. Popular items sell out fast, so make your purchases ASAP.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.