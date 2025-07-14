The 30 best deals at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale include Ugg, Coach, Levi’s and more

Growing up, I bonded with my mother over our mutual love of department stores. I clearly remember our first trip to Nordstrom at the Roosevelt Field mall in Long Island, N.Y. The shoe department alone had me floored. I’m still team Nordstrom all these years later, and can you blame me? They carry all of the best brands, both high-end and mid-priced, and their sales are headline-worthy. I should know; I cover Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year every July. Yep, it’s literally my job to let you know that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening right now, and you can shop new fall styles, must-have anti-aging creams, coveted home goods and more at best-of-year discounts.

This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has deals I love so much, I was actually shopping while trying to write this story. A few things currently in my cart include a sleek Coach tote that fits my laptop and daily necessities for working remotely from neighborhood cafes. It’s on sale for $250 — that’s $145 off! How could I not? I travel a lot, so I also snapped up these packable, washable and ultra-comfy Rothy’s Mary Janes for more than 40% off. Also on my list: these well-loved Zella leggings for just $50 and a Barefoot Dreams throw blanket that’s nearly $60 off.

And those are just the tip of the iceberg. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has beloved brands like Ugg, Sam Edelman, Madewell, New Balance, Levi’s and Bombas at can’t-miss prices. I pre-shopped this big sale to give you a head start on savings. If you see something like you, don’t wait — the sale runs through August 3, but the hottest deals will surely go fast.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Clothing deals