The best Amazon Spring Sale deals on 10 of our top-rated beauty products

Every once in a while, an internet-famous product comes along that I think will never in 100 years work, and then I’m pleasantly surprised (okay, more like shocked) when it does. Such was the case with this strange little tube of the TikTok-famous collagen and protein hair mask from Elizavecca.

It’s a repairing treatment that’s meant to render even the driest, most straw-like hair into silky strands. You work it into your hair after shampooing and, after five to 15 minutes, the before-and-after is seriously profound: My thin, dry, longtime dyed-blonde mane was bouncy, soft and smooth as a satin sheet and, best of all, didn’t feel weighed down. Though it does initially make your hair slightly greasier than normal, the conditioning impact is worth it — my results lasted for days.

