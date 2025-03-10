The best mattress protectors and pillow cases, according to Airbnb hosts

We spend about one-third of our life sleeping (or at least trying to), and between all the tossing, turning, sweating … well, let’s just say our mattresses, pillows and sheets take a lot of abuse. Replacing them frequently can add up, so it pays to prolong their life as best you can. And who would know about the best mattress protectors, pillow cases and other gear better than Airbnb hosts?

In honor of Sleep Awareness Week (March 9 to 15), we asked three of these pros to share their go-to products for saving their beds — which can sleep hundreds of guests a year — from stains, spills, bugs and allergens. The list includes a bamboo mattress protector that prevents spills from seeping into the bed and a bedbug-proof option that zips around the entire mattress. They also turned us onto luxe-yet-affordable cotton pillow cases that are equal parts smooth and protective.

And it’s not only Airbnb hosts who love to use these home essentials in their rental properties. These items have racked up thousands of five-star ratings from regular shoppers who also use these bedding protectors in their homes. A dreamier space is just a few clicks away!

Advertisement Advertisement

Related: How to make your bedroom smell good all the time

The best mattress protectors and pillow cases

Amazon “Protecting sheets is hard to do in an Airbnb, but these bamboo covers have saved many of our mattresses,” says longtime superhost Erin Pastrana, who owns a short-term rental in Wallkill, N.Y. “The waterproofing actually works well, which you can’t say about all mattress covers.” Made from bamboo-derived rayon backed with a waterproof layer, these help prevent spills and accidents from seeping into the mattress below — without all the crinkling of a typical plasticky bed cover. More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers are also fans. $39 at Amazon

Amazon If you want to fully encase your mattress to protect it from bedbugs and allergens, you’ll want something that securely zips all the way around. And few mattress protectors work better than this one from Linenspa. Six-year Airbnb host Janel Gallucci, who owns @thetahoehouse, in Lake Tahoe, Calif., says, “We use these in all our short-term rental properties. They’re waterproof, bedbug-proof and noiseless.” With seven sizes available, you won’t have any trouble finding the perfect option for your bed. Made from durable polyurethane, this protector also gets raves from more than 14,200 shoppers. $22 at Amazon

The Company Store At her Catskills retreat in New York, Airbnb superhost Lianna Willoughby slips all the pillows into these 300-thread-count covers, which are woven from breathable cotton percale. “I love these because they zip closed and add an extra layer of protection without feeling like it,” she says. The fabric’s tight weave creates microscopic pores that protect pillows from bed bugs, pet dander and even dust mites. You can grab them in four sizes ranging from standard to Euro, and they’re often on sale. $16 at The Company Store

Amazon Instead of springing for separate encasements, Galluci buys these down-alternative pillows, which come with a cotton pillow protector. “We find it provides enough protection to keep the pillows clean and free of stains,” she says. If that’s not enough of an endorsement, these pillows are a Yahoo editor favorite, beloved for their plushness and cooling effect. And a whopping 170,300+ shoppers have given them a five-star rating! $60 at Amazon

More Airbnb host-approved bedding essentials

Amazon Sometimes running sheets through the washing machine just doesn’t cut it. In those cases, Pastrana will toss these scent-boosting beads into a cycle. “They really give the sheets the fresh-out-of-the-laundry smell that guests look for to reassure them that everything is cleaned and sanitized,” she says. (They also get an impressive 4.8 stars on Amazon from more than 110,000 ratings!) $16 at Amazon

Amazon Gallucci insists on white linens at her rental for that five-star hotel experience. And OxiClean White Revive is “our secret sauce for keeping all white bedding bright and white and stain free.” She adds, “Using bleach can actually cause linens to yellow and break down over time. Our cleaning crew adds this to every load of whites instead of bleach.” $14 at Amazon

Macy’s “Our Airbnb is all about being immersed in nature, but having a luxe, cozy feel in the bedrooms is really important,” says Willoughby. She has been using these sheets from Macy’s for three years, and they’re still in as good shape as they were when she bought them. “They have a high-end feel without the price tag of Frette linens,” she explains. “They hold up well with frequent washing and even using stain removers at times. They also never feel really wrinkled, which I love!” $77 at Macy’s

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Source