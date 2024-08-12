The Best Toiletry Bags of 2024

We spend so much time and money ferreting out the best cosmetics, skin-care and hair-care products —shouldn’t we want to keep those items protected and organized when we’re on the road? That’s why investing in a high-quality toiletry bag is so important — these handy cases not only give you a place to store all your beauty essentials together, but can also keep them safe from damage, leaks and spillage.

With so many sizes and styles out there, from sleek leather options to durable waterproof organizers, it can be hard to know where to start. Luckily, we’re here to help you cut through the clutter. We talked to frequent fliers and travel influencers and experts to find out which toiletry bags are actually worth packing on your next trip.

The best toiletry bag overall

Away Materials: Nylon | Colors: 8 | Size: 10.2″ x 3.7″ x 5.9″ You’ve likely seen Away’s popular suitcases and carry-ons every time you hit the airport, but did you know the brand also makes smaller accessories too? The Large Toiletry Bag made the lists of several of our travel experts, including Bryan Murphy, who recommends it because “it is cleanly designed and really tough.” Along with three roomy interior compartments, this water-resistant bag also has an outer zippered pocket for things you need easy access to. It has a wide opening, so you can either stand it up or lay it flat, which makes it super easy to organize and retrieve items. Plus, it also boasts separate transparent and mesh interior pockets so you can see exactly where everything is. The interior has a coated lining, great for when you have to wipe off any unwanted spills, and it’s big enough to hold 3.6 liters of stuff. Bonus: It comes in eight colors! That’s great if you’d like to follow travel blogger Ioana Moga’s lead and match your toiletry bag to your Away luggage. After all, nothing says you have your life together quite like a matching travel set. Pros Water-resistant

Three compartments

Easy to clean

Can be personalized

See-through and mesh pockets $75 at Away

Other expert-approved toiletry bags we recommend

REI Materials: Nylon | Colors: 3 | Size: 8.9″ x 6″ x 2.2″ “This bag is a dream for organization and durability,” travel guide Stephanie Webb tells Yahoo Life. “It has multiple compartments, a handy hanging hook, and it’s made from water-resistant material. It’s lightweight and compact but holds everything I need. Plus, the zippers are really sturdy, which is great for longer trips.” Travel planner Emily Dreilich tells us that she’s a fan of the ultra-lightweight accessory because “It’s perfect for organizing toiletries and cosmetics while being easy to pack and carry.” Weighing just 2.2 ounces, the toiletry bag is available in three different colors and even comes with a shatterproof mirror, making it a great choice for campers who won’t be near a bathroom or people who like to do their hair and makeup on the go. Pros Hangs

Durable

Lightweight

Has a removable mirror

Multiple pockets Cons No see-through pockets $47 at REI

Caraa Materials: Nylon and vegan leather | Colors: 3 | Size: 10.5″ x 11″ x 4.5″ If you’re someone who travels with a lot of stuff, you might want to invest in this oversized Caraa number. Besides a spacious main compartment that is big enough to hold full-sized shampoo, conditioner and suncreen bottles, this even has compartments to store your jewelry and hair accessories. Says travel blogger Shelbi of @bucketlistbums: “Not only is it stylish to look at, but there are seven zipper pouches (all different shapes and sizes) and two mesh storage pouches to keep your bag organized. And the inside is lined with plastic, in case there are any liquid spills.” It has top handles and a shoulder strap, so you can easily tote it around, and a hook that allows you to hang the bag on a towel rack, door or mirror. It’s also water-resistant and easy to clean, and — bonus! — most of the pockets and compartments are see-through. Pros Easy to carry

Clear pockets

Multiple compartments

Water-resistant

Can be hung for easy access

Has jewelry and hair accessory compartments Cons Expensive

Very large $148 at Caraa

Herschel Materials: Recycled post-consumer water bottles | Colors: 17 | Size: 6.00″ x 9.50″ x 4.50″ Another popular choice among our team of experts was this durable option from Herschel. “This bag is stylish and functional with a waterproof zipper and a spacious main compartment. Its durable fabric and convenient carrying handle make it perfect for frequent travelers,” says Dreilich. Webb agrees: “For shorter trips or when I’m packing light, this is my go-to. It’s stylish, compact and has a nice internal mesh storage sleeve. The material is durable and water-resistant, and the design is simple but effective. It’s perfect for a weekend getaway.” While it doesn’t lay flat, the bag does have a wide opening so you can see what’s inside. And did we mention it’s eco-friendly? It’s made from 100% recycled post-consumer water bottles, so you can feel good about your purchase, and it comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Pros Eco-friendly

Limited lifetime warranty

Multiple colors

Waterproof

Top handle Cons Doesn’t open flat $38 at Herschel

Cuyana Materials: Leather | Colors: 16 | Size: 7″. x 12″. x 3.5″ and 5″ x 8″ x 2.5″ I’ve been using this uber-chic Cuyana travel case set for a few months now, and I’m obsessed. I was worried at first about using it to carry my toiletries because of the leather material but have found it to be really easy to clean. While I haven’t had any major spills yet, I was able to easily wipe clean some smudges with a damp cloth. I also like that it is a set, as I’ve been packing the larger bag inside my suitcase with the stuff I won’t need til I reach my destination, and use the smaller bag to carry any in-flight essentials. The latter doesn’t take up much space in my travel tote, and it’s perfect for things like lip balm, eye masks and hand sanitizer. This pebbled leather duo is probably the nicest and most stylish option I’ve ever used, and I love that it comes in so many different colors and can be monogrammed. Pros Very sleek

Multiple colors

Leather

Can be monogrammed

Easy to clean

Great sizes Cons Expensive

Not waterproof $168 at Cuyana

BAGSMART Materials: Polyester | Colors: 12 | Size: 12.6″ x 9.1″ x 4.3″ This No. 1 Amazon bestseller has received glowing reviews from more than 47,000 customers. No wonder it’s so popular — besides providing ample storage space, it boasts multiple clear compartments to keep all your favorite products in view and a hook for hanging. Travel blogger Fiona Spinks recommends it because “it has four zippered compartments plus an extra back pocket, so you can divvy up products galore. Elastic straps inside cradle bottles upright, while see-through sides make surveying your stash a breeze. It hangs seamlessly via a 360-degree swiveling hook, and the water-resistant polyester is straight-up bulletproof.” I’ve used this bag myself and, while I love how hyper-organized it as, I found it a little too big for my needs, especially as I usually only travel with a carry-on. But if you’re a heavier packer, this is a great choice! Pros Hanging

Water-resistant

Affordable

Top handles

Clear pockets Cons Can be too big for light packers or short trips $18 at Amazon

Peak Design Materials: Nylon | Colors: 1 | Size: 10.2″ x 6” x 4.4″ Travel expert Alexandra Dubakova tells us this compact Peak Design option is her favorite “because it is compact, and since I travel alone, it suits the purpose. I like that it is easy to clean and holds shape even when packed into luggage.” Moga is another fan of the “Capacity and I like all the compartments it offers.” While the bag itself is on the smaller side, it still has ample space. It sits upright on a counter for easy access and it also has a stow-away hook if you prefer to hang it. The TPU-coated nylon mesh pockets are easy to clean and there’s a magnetically sealed toothbrush compartment to keep it safe and a zippered razor pocket on the outside, so you don’t accidentally cut yourself while digging around inside. Pros Weatherproof

Has a toothbrush pocket

Multiple compartments

Sits upright

Can be hung

Origami design Cons Compartments not see-through

Pricey $60 at Adorama

Beis Materials: Cotton canvas and nylon | Colors: 12 | Size: 6.5″ x 11″ x 6″ Shelbi is a fan of this classically designed lightweight dopp kit (it weighs just one pound!) from Beis and it’s easy to see why. She calls is a “stylish and practical toiletry bag that houses two large separate compartments to divide up your toiletries, and one is lined to keep things spill-safe.” The roomy main compartment has a top opening so you can see everything inside, and it features a zippered inner pocket for things like your toothbrush or razor. The water-resistant bottom compartment is ideal for heavier products and items you’re worried might spill. More than 3,000 shoppers are fans, with one calling it “spacious and functional.” Pros Has a hanging loop

Lightweight

Bottom compartment

Spill safe

Interior pocket $48 at Beis

REI Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane | Colors: 1 | Size: 8.8″ x 5.9″ x 2.4″ Seasoned flyers know that you have to store all your liquid products in a clear plastic bag to get through airport security, so if you’re looking for a cosmetic bag that will help you get through TSA checkpoints in a flash, check out this Nite Ize option. “The RunOff 3-1-1 Waterproof Pouch is made to do the job,” travel guide Aviv Barkai tells us. “It is completely waterproof and see-through, so it will get you faster through airport security. Plus, it has some styling and beauty to it.” It has a clip at the end so you can hang it once you reach your destination, and it can be folded flat or rolled up when not in use. The one-quart size fits TSA requirements and it comes with a packet of the brand’s high-performance lubricant wipes to keep the zipper in tip-top shape. What’s more, it’s waterproof in water up to one meter deep for up to 30 minutes, so you can use it to carry your phone and essentials while partaking in water activities like swimming and kayaking. Pros Waterproof up to one meter

See-through

TSA size-compatible

Folds down when not in use Cons Only one compartment $35 at REI

How we chose the best travel toiletry bags:

To figure out which travel toiletry bags are worthy of your next trip, we talked to frequent fliers, travel influencers and experts. This team weighed in on what to look for when picking the right style for different travel needs. We also polled this crew to find out which options they actually use themselves, because there’s nothing like a firsthand recommendation. We also evaluated the bags’ capacity, design and quality, reviewed customer ratings and even tested a few ourselves.

FAQs

What to look for when shopping for a toiletry bag

Besides finding one that’s big enough to fit all your stuff, there are a few other things you should consider when selecting a toiletry bag.

Material: High-quality manufacturing is key. “I look for bags made from water-resistant materials like nylon or polyester. These fabrics can handle spills and are easy to wipe clean. A toiletry bag with a waterproof lining is a lifesaver if something leaks,” Webb tells Yahoo Life. If you’re looking for a more stylish toiletry bag, a leather option might be more your style, but be sure to find one that is lined or easy to wipe clean to avoid stains. Also, PVC options are great if you are a frequent flier and need to go through TSA often. “PVC is easy to clean and see-through, so you can quickly find what you need,” says Wayne Kask, travel expert and the founder and CEO of Always On The Shore.

Design: How the bag is designed can determine how you will pack it. “If you will be carrying a lot of different items, a multi-pocket bag would be efficient, but if you will be bringing a few necessities, a one-compartment bag will serve the purpose,” says Alexandra Dubakova.

Capacity: As Carol Pilligrath, travel expert, content creator and founder of Breathing Travel, puts it: “You’ll want enough room for all your beauty essentials without lugging excess baggage. Look for bags with expandable pockets or compartments to fit bulky items like hair dryers or flat-lay all your minis. Mesh pockets are great for small bottles.”

Weight: You don’t want to add extra poundage to your luggage if you can avoid it. “If you are struggling to avoid exceeding the weight limit, get a light toiletry bag to avoid having to choose between packaging and contents,” says Dubakova.

Organization: Webb tells us: “Multiple compartments are a game changer. I prefer a bag with various pockets and sections to keep everything organized and easy to find. Clear compartments are a bonus because I can see everything at a glance.”

Portability: “A lightweight and compact bag is easier to carry. It’s also helpful if the bag has handles or straps,” says Kask. Adds Fiona Spinks, “Being able to grab it quickly with a comfy handle or strap is prime for darting between accommodation spots.”

Are hanging toiletry bags worth it?

This is all about preference. If you’re traveling somewhere with limited counter space, you may want to choose a hanging toiletry bag because you can hang it on a towel rack, shower rod or door hook to prevent clutter. “For frequent travelers like me, they are essential,” says Mar Pages, co-founder of Solo Female Travelers Tours. “They make it much easier to locate everything and harder to miss anything because I can see an obvious gap in the bag telling me something should be there. I can also easily restock anything that has been used up because I can see it’s low in stock, like cotton disks, cotton buds or any over-the-counter drugs,”

But if you prefer to unpack your toiletries at each stop a normal toiletry bag would be the easier choice. “I prefer regular toiletry bags, since I like to take out my toiletries and keep them by the sink in the hotel bathroom. I prefer to see all my toiletries and be able to grab them quickly versus having to take them out of pouches all the time,” reasons Moga.

What is the difference between a toiletry bag, a dopp kit and a cosmetic bag?

These terms can be used interchangeably to refer to the same product. Toiletry bags, dopp kits and cosmetic bags are all essentially the same thing. They are small travel accessories that will hold all the toiletries and beauty supplies that you want to bring with you.

Our team of experts:

