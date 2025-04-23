These 10 Target finds make my apartment look expensive, but they start at just $8

I love decorating, which is good, because I’ve done it a lot. I’ve moved seven times over the last 10 years, all around New York City, and each apartment has had its own style and flair. However, around the fifth apartment, I decided I needed to buy more timeless neutrals that I’d be excited to take to the next spot rather than leave behind. In the fashion world, they call this “quiet luxury” — tailored, high-quality basics that last and go with everything. So, yeah, that’s what I was going for, except I didn’t want to buy super expensive stuff, only to risk damaging it during the next move.

Target sells a ton of home goods that look so much more expensive than they are. Its collections, including collaborations with Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia and Studio McGee, are filled with stylish furniture and decor. And its own Figmint and Casaluna lines include cookware and linens with luxe-feeling finishes.

I’ve been settled in my current apartment for the last two years, and I’m planning on staying here for many more to come. But I still shop at Target for a lot of my home goods, and not to brag, but guests constantly compliment me on my decor. Sometimes they’re shocked when they hear me say, “Thanks, I got it from Target!” (But they’re always happy when I share the link so they can copy the look.)

Here are 10 Target faves that have earned me the most raves:

Target I got this console table nearly three years ago, and at the time, it was hard to get! It was constantly selling out, so when I was alerted it was finally back in stock via Target’s mobile app, I jumped at the chance to buy it. It looks very similar to a table from CB2, but for less than half the price. You have to put a few pieces together when it arrives, but it’s easy, and once you do, it’s super sturdy. It has a wooden frame with wood composite, so it’s somewhat lightweight (90 pounds) and easy to move. I like the different shades of the burlwood because they make it easy to mix this table with other wooden pieces in my apartment. $300 at Target

Target Target sells these frames in multiple sizes, so I got seven to display black and white photos in my living room. I lined them up in a single row on a long, black floating shelf, but you could create a gallery wall or place single frames wherever you want them. The big mats make any photo or art print look more high end, in my opinion. But you can also remove the mats if you prefer. $60 at Target

Target I love the smell of this candle so much that I’ve bought it at least six times. The 40-ounce size is big, so it lasts a while, but I also can’t believe it’s only $30. Most high-end candles of this size are upwards of $100 or more! It comes in a simple, clear jar with white wax, and the scent is fresh and clean-smelling, and almost rejuvenating. It’s not too strong, not overly sweet and not too musky — it’s just right. It has notes of cardamom, ginger, musk and sandalwood. Outside of actually giving your home a good cleaning, this is the easiest way to make your space smell refreshed. I like to light it in my kitchen to start the day, an hour before friends come over or whenever I do an at-home pilates class (it makes my living room feel like a posh studio). $30 at Target

Target These towels are soft, fluffy and feel like towels you might find at a luxury spa. Best of all, they don’t cost a lot. Modal is a semi-synthetic form of rayon (or viscose) made from beech tree pulp that’s often used in pajamas, underwear and bed sheets because it’s incredibly soft. It’s also stretchy, breathable, durable, fade-resistant and super-absorbent, which makes it especially great in a bath towel. I especially love these oversized towels — they’re 65 by 33 inches. I’m 5-foot-2, so they feel kind of massive, but my 6-foot-tall partner appreciates the bigger size. They come in seven fade-resistant colors. I purchased the white, and I only wash them with white towels and sheets, so I can’t comment on fading. However, they wash well — no shrinking or pilling. $28 at Target

Target One fast, easy way to make your home look a lot more expensive is to declutter. However, as a shopping editor who shops a lot, that’s easier said than done. Instead, I organize all of my clutter with these matching Brightroom bins, which I label and stash in my closets. Everything is put away, but it’s still easy to find. Now, I’m no longer embarrassed for guests to open my hallway coat closet! These bins come in multiple sizes, so measure the area where you’re planning to use them and order accordingly. You can add lids to some of them, which makes it easier to stack them. $8 at Target

Target When guests come to stay, I like them to feel as comfortable and relaxed as possible. That’s why I stock our guest bathroom with Goodfellow & Co’s Mint and Cedar scented products. I’ve been told it makes the shower feel extra relaxing, and that the scent is invigorating. There’s also a shampoo and conditioner in this scent that I bought as well. I love how some people on social media have matching shampoo and soap bottles to make their bathroom look more high-end and hotel-like, but it’s more effort than I’m willing to put in. I just buy the whole line from Goodfellow & Co and call it a day. $7 at Target

Target I have two of these lamps in my home, and I always get compliments on them. The glass, gray-speckled base and simple linen shade go with just about everything. I used to have them on our nightstands, but when we moved, I put them in our office to light up the desk and a dark built-in shelf area. They’re relatively small — just 12.25 Inches tall and 3.5 pounds — so you can put them pretty much anywhere. $30 at Target

Target My coffee table is filled with colorful books, so I added this tray to stash my favorite magazines, coasters and the TV remote. I think it’s a fashionable way to add a little organization, so the coffee table looks more intentionally styled, rather than a spot where we just throw random books and stuff. And of course, it’s burl wood, so again, it helps blend multiple wood pieces together. $35 at Target

Target I’ve always preferred gold or brass over silver, so I swapped my silverware for this “goldware” from Target and paired it with matte gray stoneware dishes. Whenever we have people over for dinner, someone compliments me on them. My future mother-in-law even called them “fancy” — little did she know how affordable they are. The set comes with more spoons and forks than you’ll probably need for your everyday dinners, but that just makes this a better deal. In the set you’ll get eight forks, eight spoons and four butter knives. $50 at Target

Target I have two of these wire baskets — one in black and one in brass — to hold extra blankets in my bedroom and living room. I first bought them because I had a puppy that chewed on traditional baskets, but it turns out that I find them more versatile, durable and stylish. Plus, they never snag my plush knit blankets. Others use them for stashing books, magazines, dog toys, bath towels and more. $25 at Target

Source