These No. 1 bestselling pads make pores look smaller, and they’re $14 — that’s 55% off

For smoother skin and smaller-looking pores, cleanliness is key. Sebum, dirt and oil can sneak their way into pores, clogging them up and making skin look uneven, dull and congested. The fix? Facial toners, like the Medicube Zero Pore Pads, which use a revitalizing combo of ingredients like lactic acid and salicylic acid to keep skin looking fresh. Currently, these No. 1 bestselling pore pads are 55% off — meaning you can snag a pack of 70 for just $14.

Amazon With ingredients like lactic acid AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) and salicylic acid BHA (beta hydroxy acid), each pad works to exfoliate, cleanse and smooth out the skin. $14 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

According to our price trackers, at $14 (down from $31), these de-gunkifying pore pads are at an all-time low price. No doubt, 55% off is a stellar deal, especially for a No. 1 bestseller like this, but this is also a limited-time offer, so we suggest snapping it up before the price climbs.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Facial toners like Medicube Zero Pore Pads help alleviate oil and sebum buildup on the skin — with every swipe of a pad, excess gunk and grime is cleared out of pores. While pore size is genetic and you can’t actually shrink them, clearing them of impurities makes them appear tighter and smaller. Regular use of these purifying exfoliating pads can reduce buildup, deter blackhead growth and help skin look smoother and more balanced.

These skin-purifying wipes contain ingredients like white willow bark (salicylic acid BHA), fruit complex (lactic acid AHA) and cypress tree leaf and skullcap, which work together to unclog and minimize the appearance of pores, naturally exfoliate skin and gradually decrease sebum production by reducing the swelling of sebum glands. In a clinical study, 100% of participants saw a significant improvement in the appearance of their pores and a reduction in blackheads within two weeks of using these. Plus, every pack of this Korean skin-care favorite contains 70 pads, which should be plenty to get you through at least a couple of months of daily use.

Skin gunk and grime, begone! These pads will be your pores’ best new pals. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given Medicube Zero Pore Pads a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

“Magic in a tub,” proclaimed one devotee. “I have combination skin, and very noticeable pores on my nose. Although the pores on my nose have not completely gone away (which I wasn’t expecting), they have minimized, and my skin overall looks more radiant and smooth. I love that these pads are so moisturizing. I normally have reactions and burning to acids, but this is gentle and leaves my skin feeling plump and moisturized.”

“I only started using the Zero Pore Pads a couple of weeks ago but I already noticed a significant improvement in my pores and skin’s texture,” shared another reviewer. “The pores on my cheeks were quite large, but now they are almost unnoticeable. The pad always leaves my skin feeling refreshed and clean and contributes to a smoother complexion without irritation.”

“I’ve struggled with enlarged pores and uneven skin texture for a while, but these pore pads have been a game-changer for me!” a final fan raved. “What impresses me the most is how they’ve noticeably reduced the size of my pores without drying out or irritating my skin. … After using them regularly, I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the appearance of my pores — they look visibly smaller and less noticeable. What sets these pads apart is their ability to deliver results without stripping my skin of its natural oils. They leave my skin feeling clean, balanced and refreshed after each use. Plus, they’re convenient to use, making them a breeze to incorporate into my skincare routine.”

Cons 👎

Some users say these pore pads can leave your skin feeling sticky. “Be patient — let it dry a bit then apply your moisturizer,” suggests one. “Once you put on the moisturizer and let that sink in, it is less sticky.”

Agreed another buyer: “I love the smell and the feeling of the product. I don’t really like how it feels a little sticky, but it works good, so the pros outweigh the cons.”

Amazon Each jar contains 70 pads, ideal for daily use over two months and change. $14 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

