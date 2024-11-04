This cardigan has 21,000+ perfect reviews at Amazon, and it’s nearly 50% off

Sure, you may already have a collection of cardigans hanging in your closet. Some are threadbare from wear, others are pilled from over-washing. Most, however, just don’t flatter your figure or don’t bring anything special to the table. Well, we have a solution — a cardigan that will not only bring you joy, but also hug and hide in all the right places. It’s the Urban CoCo Drape Front Open Cardigan, a stretchy, drapey transitional layer — and right now it’s marked down in some shades to only $26 (from $50), a fab near-50% discount. Shoppers love it so much, they say they “need one in every color!”

Amazon No cheap polyester here — this stretchy cardigan is made with a spandex and super-soft viscose blend. $26 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Similar cardigans, with far fewer glowing, five-star reviews, generally run about $40 on Amazon. However, during this markdown, a bunch of shades and sizes of this fall staple piece is priced up to 50% off, with options starting at as low as $26. At such a discount, and with such a range of flattering sizes and shades, you can find the exact, hard-to-match hue that’s probably been eluding you — as well as that classic staple shade that you can wear with anything as the days get chillier.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Loose and flowing without being bulky or dowdy, the drapey cut of this cardigan is slimming through the hips, while the elasticized sleeves give arms a leaner look. It has an open front (no buttons, ties or zippers!) and an asymmetrical hem which gives the top a reverse “mullet” flair — business in the back and party in the front!

Whatever your stance is on the “leggings as pants” debate, if you prefer to keep your booty covered when rocking your favorite stretchies, this streamlining cardigan is great for doing precisely that. And, speaking of stretchy — this cardi is made from a blend of ultra-soft viscose and flexible spandex. It’s basically like wearing your favorite leggings as a top.

It’s also wrinkle-resistant. Don’t you hate throwing a sweater in your suitcase, only for it to be all wrinkled up when you take it out? Well, this travel-friendly style holds its shape even after being balled up in your tote.

We’re cuckoo for this CoCo cardi. And why not? It’s up to nearly 50% off! (Amazon

What reviewers say 💬

Over 21,000 five-star fans literally can’t get enough of this cardigan — so much so that many say they’re buying it in multiple colors. (This fan bought 12!)

Pros 👍

“This top is light, drapey and super flattering,” wrote a stylish shopper. “Looks amazing with jeans or a dress. Love it. Will be buying more colors.”

“Very comfortable and stylish. Completes any outfit, great for work or a night out,” said another happy customer, who loved the flattering versatility of the piece. “Accentuates curves, slimming and material flows. Very classy look day or night.”

“The best of its kind,” wrote one enthusiastic shopper. “This is the best fitting, best quality, best looking drapey black jacket I have found. I have several different ones (OK, more than several) from various makers. This one is designed the best and I absolutely love, love, love the material. It is super flattering on me where a lot of jackets are so-so. … This drapes in a way that hides that and is slimming not bulky. I purchased black but will buy more colors. … So happy I found this!”

Cons 👎

While shoppers love the colors and length, this reviewer says it lacks one feature: “The only thing that keeps it from being perfect is that I wish it had pockets.”

Some wearers also said that they wished the hems were a little more finished. “Finish on edges lacking,” said one. Another otherwise happy customer added, “One thing to improve is the finishing on the exposed edges on the garment. Could have been better.”

Amazon Stretchy sleeves make arms look trim while the slimming cut makes it versatile enough to drape over dresses, leggings or jeans. $26 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

