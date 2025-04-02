This racket-like bug zapper ‘fries those pesky gnats’ for $14 — it’s over 40% off

Spring is upon us, and with it comes more outdoor gatherings — and the inevitable swarm of bugs. No one likes pesky flies or gnats wreaking havoc while they’re at a barbecue, grilling or enjoying an evening baseball game. Now, using an old-school swatter won’t do. You need something stronger and more reliable to take out insects once and for all. Allow us to introduce you to the Zap It! Mini Bug Zapper, a modern take on the swatter that instantly eliminates pests. You can get one for as little as $14 (down from $24) at Amazon, so tell those mosquitoes to watch out…

Amazon Indoors or outdoors, each “racket” has a 4,000-volt grid for an effective jolt that will keep your space bug-free. $14 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Though this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you’re scoring this mini zapper for over 40% off (within a few bucks of its best price in years). That’s a heck of a bargain, especially when you consider how much money you’ll save on hydrocortisone by frying the little blood-suckers before they get their proboscis into you. Note: Prices vary between colors, and the mini version in yellow is currently the least expensive.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Zap It! features an impressive 4,000-volt grid, allowing you to wipe out mosquitoes, flies, fruit flies, gnats and other pests in one swing. It’s faster and more reliable than any fly trap we’ve used!

This works both indoors and out, and it even has a built-in LED light for night use. One charge yields up to 10,000 zaps, but in case you need to power up, it’s as easy as plugging it in with the included USB cable. For maximum safety, while the racket is electrified, there’s triple-layer mesh to keep tiny fingers or paws safe.

We hope you enjoy the scent of barbecued mosquitoes. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 13,000 people have heard the satisfying zap of sautéed bugs — and they’re hungry for more.

Pros 👍

“Love these zappers!” exclaimed one excited executioner. “They fry those pesky gnats in one snap.”

“I live in Florida. In the rainy season (June, July and August), we have a serious mosquito and fruit fly problem,” shared another satisfied shocker, er, shopper. “Although this one takes a couple hours to recharge, it is more powerful and efficient than the battery-operated ones. And you don’t have to buy replacement batteries.”

“Three years later, [it’s] still going strong,” raved a third. “I don’t think you understand the satisfaction this thing has brought me. Flies in my house are among the things that drive me the craziest, and this racket takes care of them in short order. … It holds a charge well, so if you have to grab it unexpectedly it still has the juice to get the job done. The sizzle does it for me (I know that’s awful, but I truly hate flies!).”

Cons 👎

“Some flies need to be zapped more than once, I wish it had a stay-on function,” said a generally pleased buyer. “The battery lasts for a long time. I like it; I use it every day.”

“The flies don’t stand a chance,” wrote a final fan. Their one note? “[It] scares the bajeezus out of my dogs. So I usually put them in the bedroom while I’m doing the fly massacre.”

Amazon Tap into your inner Andre Agassi with this ace bug zapper. $16 at Amazon

And for a completely hands-off option…

Amazon This top-selling plug-in uses UV light to attract bugs, then traps them on a sneaky glue board (don’t worry, it’s hidden so you don’t have to stare at dead flies all day). “They work! And very well,” said a happy reviewer. “Great design that doesn’t detract from your decor, be it kitchen or elsewhere. The traps face the wall, so no unsightly insects revealed for all to see.” $10 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

