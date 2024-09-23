Today’s best sales: 25% off an iPad, 45% off Martha Stewart’s Dutch oven and more

Welcome to fall! That’s right; this morning at 8:34 a.m. Eastern we kicked off the coziest, most colorful season of the year, and we’ve got some incredible deals to help you get into the spirit of things. Any day now you’ll be spending your first chilly day indoors, and you’ll be glad you swiped this oversized sweater for 50% off, not to mention how you’ll feel whipping up dinner in Martha Stewart’s 7-quart Dutch oven (marked down 45%). Oh, and while your feast is simmering away on the stove, kick back with an iPad Mini for $120 off. Of course, more time indoors means more time looking at your mess too — organize your closets with this set of Fab Totes (now half price), clean your floors with the Inse cordless vacuum cleaner (75% off) and finally get your shower products in order with this extra strong caddy set for just $16. Check out these deals and more!
Don’t need a full-size laptop but still want a versatile screen for reading, streaming movies and browsing social media? Here’s your next move. The Mini features an advanced A15 Bionic chip (meaning it’s powerful and fast), 64GB of storage, all-day battery life and an 8.3-inch liquid retina display screen. It’s also on sale for its lowest price ever at 25% off.
One happy shopper said: “The A15 Bionic chip makes everything smooth and fast, from browsing to running apps. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is stunning—perfect for watching videos, reading or gaming. The compact size makes it incredibly portable without sacrificing performance. 64GB is ample storage for my needs, and it handles multitasking seamlessly. Whether for work or entertainment, this iPad Mini is the perfect balance of power and portability. Highly recommend!””My bigger iPad Air recently just broke so I was debating between getting another or getting the iPad mini. I am so happy that I chose the mini,” said another customer. “I love that it is light enough to carry around wherever I go but still has a bigger screen than my phone so I can do work/school on it. I have also been reading on it a lot and think that it is the perfect tablet for reading.”
Cook like Martha this fall and winter with the queen’s own 7-quart Dutch oven, now nearly half off at Macy’s. You can score the stunner on sale in 12 colors and use it to cook hearty stews, tasty soups, tender meats and more.
“I ordered the Dutch oven in dark blue and it is beautiful,” said one home chef. “It cooks well, easy to clean, is light compared to other Dutch ovens I have had in the past. I would definitely recommend.”
Save $62 with code
No, you’re not seeing things: This cute, comfy knit top is really on sale for just $30 (50% off!). It has an oversized fit, crewneck, trendy “bat wing” sleeves and fitted cuffs for a stylish look. Wear it with your fave jeans, leggings and faux leather pants.
“The best, most flattering sweater ever! I now own six!” said one BIG fan.
This stick vac has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up any and all dirt. When fully charged, it will give you up to 45 minutes of nonstop cleaning, and its rotatable brush lets it transition seamlessly from carpet to hard floors while easily maneuvering around furniture. Its five-stage filtration system, equipped with a HEPA filter, can capture 99.99% of fine airborne particles, making it a great option for allergy sufferers. Plus, this 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with a crevice tool, brush tools and an extender tube to help you reach every inch of your home.
“It really works great and comes with extra attachments,” confirmed one shopper. “I like that the attachments are connected with the vacuum so they are readily available. Also comes with an extra filter. The best feature is the adjustable height so it’s easy for me, and my wife can use it. It’s also light and easy to carry, the suction is great — it picks up cat and dog hair easily. If you’re looking for a great vacuum, this is the one you want.”
This set of six knives can help you dice veggies, chop fruit, slice bread and cut through thick meats with ease. It’s fun to look at and comes with color-coded blade guards, a nice touch if you like to keep your knives in a drawer instead of out on the counter.
“I absolutely love these knives!” said one customer. “They make prepping enjoyable again. They are super sharp, fit comfortably in the hand, and have the perfect weight. They are so easy to clean. Nothing sticks to them so they never have to be immersed in water. Just wipe them off with a soapy cloth and rinse.”
Ninja has a knack for making kitchen appliances that do multiple functions, like this 11-in-1 multicooker. First of all, it’s a pressure cooker, but it can also air fry, slow cook, bake/roast, steam, sear/sauté, broil, dehydrate, sous vide, make yogurt and keep food warm. And while it is compact (considering all that it does), the 6.5-quart cooker is big enough to cook a 5-pound chicken or a 6-pound roast.
“I cook so much more now that I have this,” said one fan. “It makes cooking so much more fun and a breeze! Everything I cook using the Ninja Foodi tastes perfect and SO delicious and I always have leftovers because I can cook so much at once in such little time. I’m so happy I bought this. My family has been eating so good because of it. Plus, no matter what I cook, I can wash it in seconds! It cleans so easily! Magic!”
Whether you always forget to charge your phone before leaving the house or you’re going somewhere that lacks outlets, a portable charger is a good thing to keep on hand. This one boasts a 5,000-mAh capacity, which should allow for around 10 extra hours of smartphone use. It has a magnet so you can stick it directly to the back of your phone and still take calls, but it also comes with a stand.
“This power bank from Anker is one of my favorites,” said one shopper. “The portability and functionality of this product is almost unmatched. As it doubles as a stand for your phone while it charges, and it has a silky wonderful finish that adds to the quality of this product … Highly recommended!”
This handy bathroom organizer set, a hefty 70% off, includes two large shower caddies, two soap holders and a toothbrush holder. Got big bottles of shampoo? There’s a caddy for that. Got a bar of soap? There’s a caddy for that. Their adhesive backing means you can stick ’em to tile walls or other nonporous surfaces without breaking out any tools. And don’t worry: The big ones can hold up to 40 pounds.
“I am impressed with the strength of the adhesive,” wrote a five-star fan. “I actually moved the location twice, and the adhesive held up very well. I have a small shower and these are perfect.”
Save $54 with coupon and Prime
These aren’t your old-school plastic storage containers. These bin-bag hybrids are durable and structured enough to keep contents safe and protected. A transparent window lets you see what’s inside. And they’re stackable, so they help you make the most of every square foot. Each bag has a storage capacity of 60 liters — plenty of room for off-season clothing, fluffy bedding, piles of random accessories and more.
“I was very surprised by how this fabric storage container holds its shape. I was also surprised at how much it holds,” said a happy reviewer. “I used them to store blankets, beach towels and comforters. They also stack nicely. I really like that the sides are clear so you can see inside without opening them.”
Save $21 with coupon
An autumn wardrobe must-have? A sweater that’s warm, but not too warm. Nab this pretty, lace-sleeved number from Amazon while it’s on sale for less than $30. It comes in over 40 colors — good luck choosing a favorite!
“Very cute in person,” said one impressed customer. “Love this top. I feel good in it and get compliments on it when I wear it. Looks cute also with the sleeves pushed up. Great to dress up jeans but still look effortless.”
Save $10 with coupon
More of the best sales to shop today:
-
Allbirds: Get up to 40% off select shoes for a limited time.
-
Coach Outlet: Get up to 70% off select styles.
-
Cozy Earth: Get up to 25% off Oprah’s favorite sheets and more during the Fall Sale.
-
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off shoes, clothing, gear and more.
-
Dyson: Zap up the brand’s powerful stick vacs for up to $200 off.
-
J.Crew: Grab fall styles for as low as $29.50 and sale prices as marked.
-
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% off 300-plus styles, plus an extra 20% off.
-
Madewell: Grab some of the brand’s biggest bestsellers for as little as $7.
-
Nordstrom: Shop thousands of new markdowns, up to 60% off.
-
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 80% off select coats from Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Lucky Brand and more.
-
Spanx: Grab some of the brand’s top-selling styles, starting at just $9.
-
Target: Get up to 50% off select home items, 20% off select vacuums and more.
-
Walmart: Get up to 65% off with flash deals on home goods, apparel and more.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.