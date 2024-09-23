Today’s best sales: 25% off an iPad, 45% off Martha Stewart’s Dutch oven and more

Don’t need a full-size laptop but still want a versatile screen for reading, streaming movies and browsing social media? Here’s your next move. The Mini features an advanced A15 Bionic chip (meaning it’s powerful and fast), 64GB of storage, all-day battery life and an 8.3-inch liquid retina display screen. It’s also on sale for its lowest price ever at 25% off.

One happy shopper said: “The A15 Bionic chip makes everything smooth and fast, from browsing to running apps. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is stunning—perfect for watching videos, reading or gaming. The compact size makes it incredibly portable without sacrificing performance. 64GB is ample storage for my needs, and it handles multitasking seamlessly. Whether for work or entertainment, this iPad Mini is the perfect balance of power and portability. Highly recommend!””My bigger iPad Air recently just broke so I was debating between getting another or getting the iPad mini. I am so happy that I chose the mini,” said another customer. “I love that it is light enough to carry around wherever I go but still has a bigger screen than my phone so I can do work/school on it. I have also been reading on it a lot and think that it is the perfect tablet for reading.”