First Sino-Australian Cross-Border E-Commerce Development Conference Concludes Successfully in Sydney; Witsbb Wins Star of the Year Award

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 9, the first Sino-Australian Cross-Border E-Commerce Development Summit, hosted by Douyin Global Shopping and co-organized by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and the Australia China Business Council (ACBC), was grandly inaugurated in Sydney. The summit, themed “Unlimited Evolution, Embarking on a New Journey Together,” featured the Australian brand Witsbb as a representative. At the summit, Witsbb shared how an Australian brand can leverage the Douyin platform to deepen its connection with Chinese consumers, achieving dual growth in brand presence and sales.

As is well known, dietary supplements produced in Australia are renowned globally for their rigor and quality, and Witsbb is one of the representative brands in this regard. At the event, the annual brand awards were announced, with Witsbb, EZZ, and Swisse receiving the “Star of the Year Award” for their outstanding innovations in the health sector.



Caption:Witsbb Honored with the Star of the Year Award at the Summit

At the event, Witsbb shared the brand’s growth journey in the Chinese market. From joining the Douyin Global Shopping platform to consistently ranking as the top infant nutrition brand on Douyin, and then setting new sales records in the infant nutrition industry, Witsbb demonstrated its keen market insight and outstanding innovation capabilities.

After entering the Chinese market, Witsbb was the first to introduce the concept of “allergy-free” formulas. In recent years, the number of sensitive babies worldwide has been continuously increasing, leading to more stringent nutritional requirements. As a result, the Witsbb brand has upgraded from excluding the eight major allergens to excluding 29 allergens, aiming to make their product formulas even purer. Benefiting from the high-quality content and traffic of Chinese cross-border e-commerce platforms, the brand has strengthened its interactions with Chinese consumers, accelerating the dual growth in brand presence and sales.

“From the research and development side, we uphold the strictest standards to make our product formulas even purer, providing more reassuring and effective nutritional supplement solutions for more babies. However, for good products to reach consumers faster, a strong traffic entry point is essential. The development of China’s cross-border e-commerce channels has become increasingly robust, benefiting not just the Witsbb brand, but heralding good news for thousands of cross-border brands entering the Chinese market,” said Sid, the International Market Manager for Witsbb.

