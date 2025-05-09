Saturday, May 10, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelTourist who traveled to Florida wins $1M lottery prize with ticket bought...
Travel

Tourist who traveled to Florida wins $1M lottery prize with ticket bought at Walmart

admin
By admin
0
2

A Texas tourist who traveled to Florida this year ended up walking away from the Sunshine State with substantially more money in his bank account. 

The Florida Lottery announced that David Le, a Lone Star state native, recently won a $1 million prize.

Le, who lives in Katy, Texas, was in Cape Coral when he purchased the winning ticket at a Walmart Supercenter, according to the May 2 statement.

TEXAS FLIGHT ATTENDANT REVEALS BEST TRAVEL TIPS FOR STRESS-FREE SUMMER FLIGHTS

Cape Coral is a much-visited tourist destination with hundreds of miles of canals for boaters. It also offers proximity to the Gulf of America.

Le’s prize amounted to $1 million as part of the $1,000,00 A Year For Life Spectacular Scratch-Off Game.

View of Cape Coral, Florida and money

A tourist from Texas left Florida significantly wealthier than when he arrived by winning a $1 million lottery prize. (iStock)

The two top prizes for the game are $1 million a year for life — but Le won a one-time $1 million prize.

The game offers 234 prizes of $1 million. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The chances of winning any prize are 1-in-4.50.

The tourist’s winnings were slightly diminished when he opted to accept the prize as a lump-sum payment.

Lottery scratcher with penny

The Texas tourist won the six-figure sum by playing a scratch-off game. (iStock)

“He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.00,” the Florida Lottery noted in its press release.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

“The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.”

The Florida Lottery describes its scratch-off games as being “an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 74% of ticket sales in fiscal year 2023-2024.”

View of Cape Coral, Florida

Cape Coral, Florida, is famous for its boating scene, offering hundreds of miles of canals. (iStock)

The lottery noted that “since inception, Scratch-Off games have awarded more than $65.5 billion in prizes, created 2,283 millionaires, and generated more than $19.80 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).”

The announcement came weeks after a homeless man in California won $1 million through a lottery ticket purchased at a liquor store.

Lottery scratcher with cash

The tourist’s winnings were slightly diminished when he opted to accept the prize as a lump-sum payment. (iStock)

“I was so excited, even more than him,” the liquor store’s owner told the Los Angeles Times in April.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s a good person. He deserves every penny. I was very excited it happened to a person who deserved it, and he actually needed it.”

Source

Previous article
VEGAN K-BEAUTY SUN CARE FOR SENSITIVE SKIN — NOW 25% OFF ON AMAZON
Next article
3-Stock Lunch: Palantir, Lyft and Expedia
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024