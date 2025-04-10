Tourists ripped off at popular landmark by ‘impossible’ ticketing schemes attract investigation

Many travelers who visit Rome, Italy, find themselves at one of the most iconic architectural marvels in the world: the Colosseum.

And now tourists visiting the famed Colosseum may have an easier time of it, as Italian authorities have concluded a crackdown on ticketing policies that made it more difficult for visitors to access the landmark.

The Italian Competition Authority found that agencies were exploiting tourists by using practices that made it harder for regular visitors to buy basic online tickets, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The Colosseum was Italy’s most-visited landmark, attracting over 12 million travelers in 2023 alone, according to AP.

“The investigation was launched in July 2023, after the Authority gathered information indicating that the online purchase of tickets to access the Colosseum Archaeological Park was essentially impossible,” the organization said in a press release.

The fines against companies totaled $22 million, with the Cooperative Culture Society agency receiving the largest portion at nearly $8 million, AP reported.

The group was nabbed for selling tickets that came bundled with tour-guide offers or line-skipping abilities — which forced tourists to buy tickets at significantly higher prices.

Authorities said the group “failed to take adequate steps to counter automated ticket hoarding … It [also] kept a sizable share of tickets for bundled sales tied to its own educational tours, which generated considerable profits.”

The Cooperative Culture Society managed ticket purchases to the Colosseum from 1997 to 2024.

Approximately six million Americans traveled to Italy in 2023, according to the State Department.

Built between 72 and 80 AD, the Colosseum is considered a testament to the architectural and engineering skills of the Roman Empire. It was originally known as the Flavian Amphitheater, according to the location’s website.

The building has a surface area of six acres.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

