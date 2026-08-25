United Airlines adds 2027 flights spanning Sardinia to Okinawa. Here’s what it says about travel today

United Airlines said Tuesday it’s planning to add a host of new international destinations next year that span Ljubljana, Slovenia, to Okinawa, Japan, continuing its so-far profitable bet that consumers will keep spending big to try new destinations abroad.

United already offers more international service than other U.S. airlines and is selling destinations well beyond major tourist draws like Tokyo and Rome to capitalize on changing traveler tastes and grow profits, even as costs soar.

“They want to get away from the overcrowded, large European cities,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president, who heads the carrier’s global network planning and alliances.

Here are the additions:

San Francisco to Okinawa, Japan, starting March 27, on a Boeing

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Ljubljana, Slovenia, starting May 12, on a Boeing 767-400ER

Newark to Olbia, Sardinia, in Italy, starting May 27, on a Boeing 767-300ER

Newark to Catania, Sicily, in Italy, starting May 28, on a Boeing 767-300ER

Newark to Ibiza, Spain, starting May 31, on an Airbus A321XLR

Newark to Valencia, Spain, starting June 2, on an Airbus A321XLR

Newark to Marseille, France, starting June 4, on an Airbus A321XLR

Newark to Terceira in the Azores in Portugal, starting June 9, on a Boeing 737 MAX 8

And two new business-travel routes:

Newark to Luxembourg, starting April 2, on an Airbus A321XLR

Washington Dulles International Airport to Toulouse, France, starting April 26, on an Airbus A321XLR

Airbus is based in Toulouse, and its U.S. office is in Herndon, Virginia, so that route — naturally, on an Airbus — targets the aircraft manufacturer and other aerospace business travel. Meanwhile, Amazon ‘s European headquarters is in Luxembourg, while its second U.S. headquarters is in Arlington, Virginia.

United said it has added 49 new destinations since 2021 with its push and that it is the only U.S. airline to fly nonstop to 32 of those locations.

“All these new international destinations … have become much longer seasons instead of just flying during the summer,” United CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC’s Phil LeBeau on Tuesday. “These go all the way through October. October has become one of our best months of the year.”