Unpack and Stay Awhile at Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort

BALI, Indonesia, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This summer, step into an unforgettable island escape with Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort’s“Bali Bound for Summer” offer. Crafted for those seeking more from their holiday, this limited-time package invites travelers to slow down, stay longer, and experience the best of Bali’s southern coast.



Sip, swim, and stay longer, your endless summer begins at Courtyard Bali Nusa Dua.

Tucked within the prestigious Nusa Dua enclave, Courtyard Bali Nusa Dua Resort balances laid-back beach living with vibrant resort experiences. Guests staying three nights or more will enjoy daily breakfast for two adults and two children, a one-time two-course lunch, a refreshing head and shoulder massage, and a bucket of beer served at the lively MoMo Bar, all seamlessly included. With complimentary airport pick-up, every arrival begins with ease, setting the tone for a memorable stay.

At Courtyard Bali Nusa Dua Resort, island days are designed for discovery and relaxation. Spend leisurely mornings drifting through the resort’s signature 97.7-meter lagoon pool, sip handcrafted cocktails at the swim-up bar, or unwind at the resort’s private Beach Club, where sun loungers and ocean breezes invite you to linger longer. Little explorers can dive into creative fun at the Kids Club, while adults can recharge with spa treatments, join in selected resort activities, or simply savor the warmth of tropical living.

As the world’s first Courtyard resort, the property seamlessly blends contemporary design with the spirit of Bali’s lush surroundings. Thoughtfully appointed guestrooms feature private balconies overlooking vibrant gardens or shimmering pools, offering space to reconnect and recharge.

Guests also enjoy 10% savings on spa treatments and dining (excluding alcohol), adding even more reasons to savor each day. With complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, and easy access to Bali Collection shopping center and a world-class golf course, Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort creates the perfect setting for a summer escape where every moment feels effortless.

The “Bali Bound for Summer” package is available exclusively for direct bookings via the hotel website, for stays between 1 May 2025 and 31 March 2026 (blackout dates apply).

Visit www.courtyardnusadua.com and use cluster code ZJ5 to book your endless summer escape.

