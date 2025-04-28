I’ve tested dozens of face creams — this drugstore find, on sale for $16, is my fave

I moved a few weeks ago and still haven’t unpacked all of our boxes, which means I can barely find matching socks, let alone all the elements of my elaborate skin care routine. This “making do with whatever I can find” beauty strategy has meant I’m experimenting with new-ish to me anti-aging products and returning to old favorites I forgot existed (when you’re my age and test as many products as I do, it’s easy to lose track!). I’m 53, with combination skin, but recently, my face and neck have been particularly dry. When I couldn’t find a fancy serum to slather on I snagged the bare-bones drugstore face cream I’d gifted my husband a few months ago — CeraVe’s Night Cream. Honestly, the results have been so good, I may never return to the bougie stuff again. Best of all? Right now, this wonder potion is 30% off during the Amazon Summer Beauty Sale.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream is currently the No. 1 bestselling night cream on Amazon, boasting nearly 40,000 5-star customer reviews. I now understand why: The formula is seriously moisturizing, without causing breakouts. It contains the kinds of high-quality, skin-fortifying ingredients — such as niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid and ceramides — you normally find in products that cost at least 3x as much. Plus, it’s dermatologist-developed and recommended by most every skin expert I’ve interviewed, in addition to working for all skin types — even the most sensitive.

I’ve been using it every night for a week — applying just a thin layer after my favorite retinal serum before bed. Within just a few days, I saw a difference in the depth of the fine lines around my eyes and on my cheeks. Perhaps more importantly (and, truly, somewhat miraculously), after using this balm for six consecutive nights the crepey texture of both my upper-eyelids and my neck looked smoother. This result is, from my experience as a beauty editor, something many products promise, but few actually deliver.

What I like best about CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

The texture: It’s thick, but in a pleasant, balm-like way, not gloopy and unwieldy like a cold cream. This is particularly important if you’re using it around your eyes, like I did, as it stays put wherever you use it and doesn’t drip or slide. The closest comparison to this moisturizer is Kiehl’s beloved Ultra Facial Cream, but I’d argue the CeraVe lotion is an improvement over that formula in that it absorbs lightning fast and never pills.

The ingredients: You really can’t beat this lineup. Peptides (kollaren and chronoline) help tighten skin and maintain firmness. Ceramides work to restore and maintain your skin’s natural barrier, which makes it appear glowier and gives it that youthful bounce. Hyaluronic acid is a hydrating superstar, essential for dry or aging skin. And niacinamide (essentially, vitamin B3) is a skin-nourishing agent that helps protect from environmental stressors and keep you from looking prematurely wizened.

The non-comedogenic formula: I despise a perfume-y face cream and this one has zero fragrance. The formulation is also non-irritating, a boon for a product you’ll apply close to your eyes.

The price: CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream‘s official cost is $22, but right now it’s on sale for just $16.

How to use CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

I’m often asked about the order of operations for a quality skin care routine and, basically, no matter what you’re using — at night at least — moisturizer comes last (during the day, it’s sunscreen). With that in mind, whether you’re involved in an 11-step K-beauty regiment or you’re just splashing your face with water and then looking for a product to make it feel less dry, you’ll apply a thin layer of CeraVe’s night cream as your skin care finale. Just make sure to cover your entire face — and don’t forget your neck.

