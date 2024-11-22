Urgent recall issued for portable DVD players sold at JB Hi-Fi due to fire risk

A portable DVD player sold at JB Hi-Fi stores across the country is being urgently recalled due to concerns that its battery could overheat and catch fire.

Product Safety Australia issued the recall after receiving a report of an incident, warning that the issue poses a serious risk of injury, death or property damage.

The Blaupunkt dual screen portable DVD players have been recalled. Credit: Product Safety Australia

The Blaupunkt dual screen portable DVD players affected by the recall have the serial numbers AGL37790001 to AGL37791000 and were sold between January 1 2024 and October 7 2024.

Customers have been urged to stop using the product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

