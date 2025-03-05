Thursday, March 6, 2025
Virgin Mary sculpture standing nearly 200 feet set to be tallest religious statue in the world

Construction has begun on a 180-foot statue of the Virgin Mary in Konotopie, Poland.

It’s believed that the project, once it is finished, will be the tallest religious structure of its kind, according to Wirtalny Toruń, the tourism group associated with the structure.

The statue of Mary itself is to be 133.2-feet high, sitting atop a pedestal in the form of a 50-foot-high crown.

ANCIENT TOMB OF PHARAOH THUTMOSE II UNEARTHED BY ARCHAEOLOGISTS IN EGYPT

The crown will form an observation serving as a place of pilgrimage.

“Mary is the model of perfect love and obedience to Christ. God preserved Mary from sin, and she conceived our Lord by the power of the Holy Spirit, bringing Christ into our world,” writes catholicscomehome.org, a faith resource site. 

virgin mary statue paris

The statue (not pictured) will be 180 feet tall. Pictured here is a Virgin Mary statue standing in Paris, France.  (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

In a press release from Wirtalny Toruń, the group says there is sentimental meaning behind the location of the statue. 

“The location of the monument to the Virgin Mary is not accidental, it will stand in close proximity to the existing Sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Konotopia,” said a press announcement released by the group.

A mosaic showing the meeting of Jesus, Mary, and Martha.

The construction of a Virgin Mary statue (not pictured) has begun in Konotopie, Poland. Once it is finished, it’s believed it will be the tallest religious landmark of its kind, reaching nearly 200 feet. (iStock)

“It is there that there is a wonderful figure of Our Lady of Sorrows, where pilgrimages from all over the Dobrzyń Land have been coming for years,” the release said.

The Virgin Mary statue would surpass other notable landmarks of faith worldwide.

The Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, stands almost 100 feet tall, while Christ the King in Swiebodzin, Poland, stretches 108 feet high. 

Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, stands nearly 100 feet tall. (FABIO MOTTA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Statue of Liberty in New York City is the tallest statue in the U.S., stretching 151 feet and made to resemble the Roman goddess Libertas, according to news outlet The Collector.

virgin mary up close

Construction work on the statue (not pictured) in Poland is expected to take approximately 18 months. (iStock)

Construction work is expected to take approximately 18 months.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wirtalny Toruń for comment.

