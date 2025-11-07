SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As autumn deepens, sweetness is in the air! WePlay has joined hands with the globally beloved IP Care Bears™ to launch a heartwarming and delightful crossover event. More than just an autumn party, it’s a magical encounter that transcends dimensions — WePlay’s mascot “Will” invites all users to join the fluffy Care Bears to unlock their inner magic, chase away the blues, and embrace the warmth and sweetness of the season!



WePlay x Care Bears: Embark on a Sweet Autumn Journey

Event Highlights: Exclusive Rewards & Themed Outfits

From November 7 to November 16, WePlay will host a series of special activities under the theme “City Dessert Parade.” Players can look forward to:

Special Recharge Offers: Enjoy multiple bonus rewards during the event to fully experience WePlay’s social and gaming features;

Enjoy multiple bonus rewards during the event to fully experience WePlay’s social and gaming features; New Co-branded Virtual Gifts: Send adorable Care Bears-themed gifts to spread love, encouragement, and positivity;

Send adorable Care Bears-themed gifts to spread love, encouragement, and positivity; Limited-Time Themed Skins: Inspired by dreamy desserts and the charming Care Bears style, these exclusive in-game skins will turn every user into the sweetest “Dessert Buddy” at the party.

Why We Gather: Writing a New Chapter of Sweetness Together

“Inside everyone lives a little wizard who can chase away sadness.”

Since the 1980s, the Care Bears have embodied courage, hope, and kindness — each bear’s tummy symbol representing a unique message of love. In WePlay’s virtual celebration, this warmth comes to life again: users can team up with the Care Bears to overcome negative emotions, play interactive games, meet like-minded friends, and rediscover pure joy through play.

About WePlay: Making the World More Fun Through Interaction

Developed by WeJoy, a Singapore-based company, WePlay is a flagship social entertainment platform designed for young people aged 18–25. By blending gaming and social interaction, WePlay creates a fun, inclusive environment where users can meet and connect effortlessly. The platform offers a variety of games such as Space Werewolf, Guess My Drawing, and Mic Grab, helping users bond through shared experiences.

Currently, WePlay has consistently topped the App Store and Google Play free charts across the Middle East and APAC, becoming one of the most popular social entertainment choices for young users. This collaboration with Care Bears follows previous partnerships with well-known IPs such as BugCat Capoo and Chibi Maruko-chan, marking another major milestone in WePlay’s ongoing efforts to expand global IP collaborations and enrich its social ecosystem.

Contact：qipeinan@wejoysg.com

Website：https://weplayapp.com/

Source