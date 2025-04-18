What tariffs? Save up to 60% on these 30+ American-made products

At 150 years old, Stetson is about as iconic as it gets for an American company. And while some of its famous hats are made outside the U.S., Stetson’s felt styles — there are 125 to choose from — are all made right here in Garland, Texas.

If you could use a new lid, consider this light gray fedora, which features a sweatband, two hand-dyed silk cords and yes, the included feather — all for 50% off. “I wore this with a crew neck tee, jean jacket, cuffed jeans, and leather boots,” noted one chapeau connoisseur. “I received many compliments, and caught the eye of a couple of ladies!”

Source