Winning lottery ticket sold at New York’s JFK Airport Building

One lucky winner hit the jackpot after picking up a ticket at an airport building in New York.

The New York Lottery announced the winner purchased the ticket at the JFK Airport Building in Jamaica, New York, on Oct. 27.

The prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket is worth $28,448 and was purchased at 7-Eleven.

THE FOUR ‘DREADED’ LETTERS ON AIRLINE BOARDING PASSES THAT TRAVELERS SAY THEY NEVER WANT TO SEE

A representative for the New York Lottery told Fox News Digital that there is currently no information about the winner.

LOTTERY TICKET COUNTER

A person hit a jackpot prize, winning $28,448 from a TAKE 5 ticket purchased at the JFK Airport Building in Jamaica, New York. (iStock)

“The winner has one year from the draw date to claim the prize,” said the representative.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, while televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m eastern time.

The winning ticket was drawn at the evening drawing, according to the lottery site’s press release.

JFK AIRPORT in New York

The winner has one year after the winning numbers were drawn to claim the prize. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The7-Eleven, housed in JFK’s Travel Plaza, is located near the Belt Parkway and JFK Expressway with food options.

The New York Lottery is North America’s most profitable lottery, according to its website.

The lottery contributed $3.8 billion in the fiscal year of 2023-2024 to benefit public schools in New York State. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the JFK Airport Building for comment.

