Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Low-Altitude Industry Ecosystem Conference Held in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 Low-Altitude Industry Ecosystem Conference, as part of the 2025 World Smart Industry Expo, was held on September 7 at the Chongqing International Expo Center. Experts in the low-altitude field from research institutions and enterprises such as AVIC 301 Research Institute, Beijing Institute of Technology, China Mobile (Chengdu) Industrial Research Institute, China Unicom, China Telecom, Tencent Cloud, and JD.com, along with relevant government department officials, gathered to jointly explore development paths and models for the low-altitude industry in Southwest China.



As a mega-city integrating mountainous terrain, river networks, and a major industrial base, Chongqing boasts a solid industrial foundation and abundant application scenarios. The city has achieved initial success in the development of its low-altitude economy. In the first half of 2025, the city’s total low-altitude flight duration reached 190,000 hours, a year-on-year increase of 109%, while the number of flights reached 1.16 million, up 67% year-on-year.

Tian Zhong, Deputy Secretary of the of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, stated that the New Area will leverage the conference as a bond to further promote deep integration across sectors and industries, accelerate the demonstration of “low-altitude+” application scenarios, and leverage its strengths in industries such as intelligent-connected New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), AI and software information, high-end equipment, and biomedicine to develop typical application scenarios like “low-altitude + smart city,” “low-altitude + logistics,” and “low-altitude + cultural tourism.”

Tu Xingyong, Deputy Director of the Chongqing Municipal Economy and Information Technology Commission, said that Chongqing has already achieved positive results in developing its low-altitude economy. The city is now home to 68 low-altitude manufacturing enterprises, including 17 complete aircraft manufacturers, with a total output value of 8.3 billion yuan in 2024, an increase of 3.3%. Moving forward, Chongqing will continue to promote the construction of a comprehensive low-altitude flight management and service platform, create iconic “low-altitude+” scenarios, strengthen and expand low-altitude manufacturing, and improve the ecosystem for low-altitude economic development.

The conference released the “Integrated Planning, Construction, and Governance” low-altitude scenario from Liangping District in Chongqing and the “Soaring with the Wind Over the City of Poetry” low-altitude scenario from Fengjie County. It also held signing ceremonies for the “Framework Agreement on Building a Regional Aviation Logistics Hub” and the “Strategic Cooperation Agreement on the Low-Altitude Economy”. In addition, experts and scholars attending the conference exchanged views and discussed topics such as development assurance for low-altitude aircraft, safety and verification technologies for new-energy and new-configuration low-altitude equipment, new-type information infrastructure for low-altitude airspace, intelligent-connected technology support for the safe and healthy development of low-attitude areas, low-altitude economic capability systems, low-altitude intelligent digital base, and the application of drone logistics in the low-altitude economy.

The event was hosted by the Chongqing Industrial Intelligent Technology Research Institute, with think tank support from the China Economic Information Service (Chongqing Center).

