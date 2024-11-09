You can reach for the heavens with this $50 drone — 80% off ahead of Black Friday

In case you haven’t noticed: Drones are no passing fad. The little remote-controlled flyers grow more popular by the year, with the overall market estimated to reach a value of $54.6 billion by 2030. That’s a lot of amateur pilots! If you’d like to join their ranks, there’s never been a better time than now. In one of the single best deals we’ve seen, period, Amazon has gone full Freddy Krueger on the price of a beginner-friendly drone, slashing it to just $50 for Prime members.

Amazon This drone comes with a high-definition camera that can capture beautiful shots from the sky and let you see through its eyes, all while helping you with the most difficult parts of drone piloting: takeoff and landing, maintaining altitude and more. Save $200 with Prime $50 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

It’s 80% off. Need we say more? We do? Okay, what about this: It also comes with a controller, two batteries and a carrying case.

Why do I need this? 🤔

We’re not going to lie and say this is a necessity. A drone can definitely be a useful tool, but ultimately, they’re mostly used as toys. That said, if you’ve been wanting to try your hand at drone-ing without paying the usually high cost of entry, this deal is a fantastic opportunity that you shouldn’t pass up.

Multiple built-in functions make it easy for even the most inexperienced pilot to take up the controller. When the battery gets too low, it will alert you when it’s time to land. It also handles things like takeoff and landing — both difficult parts of flying — and will fly for up to 26 minutes. It’s so easy to use that even kids can pick up the drone and operate it without a problem.

The company even provides 24-hour tech support and a warranty if there’s a defect with the drone (but not if you crash it at full speed into the side of a building, so be careful!)

If you’ve ever dreamed of flying a plane but prefer the safety of the ground, then a drone is the next best option. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

This drone is a bit of an undiscovered gem, with over 1,300 five-star reviews.

Pros 👍

One fan raved that you don’t have to spend a lot of time on setup before you’re flying. “First and foremost, this drone is marketed towards beginners and kids, and it delivers on its promise of being user-friendly. The setup process was straightforward, and I was able to get the drone up and running within minutes of unboxing it.”

The carrying case is also a major check in the plus column. “Got this for my husband and he absolutely loves it!! It’s pretty easy to learn to fly and the picture quality is great. It comes with extra blades and the storage case is a hidden bonus!” shared a co-pilot.

And if you’re worried about flying it in the wind, it tackles a breeze with ease: “I was also impressed by the drone’s stability and precision thanks to its optical flow positioning system. Even in windy conditions, the drone remained steady and easy to control, ensuring smooth and steady flight every time. The one-key takeoff and landing feature further simplifies the flying process, making it easy for beginners to get the hang of flying a drone.”

Cons 👎

Although most of the features are excellent, a few reviewers complained about the resolution. “The video capabilities is his only complaint. The video turned out more like a series of photographs.”

Another pain point for some shoppers was the battery life. “The only issue I have is the battery life. It takes about two hours to charge the batteries, which isn’t bad. The issue is they only last 13 minutes each, which is only 26 min of battery life. But overall, pretty good drone.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

