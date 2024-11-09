Illinois man loses job, dedicates life to traveling to all 195 countries

A man with a mission has set out to accomplish his goal of visiting all 195 countries in the world.

Connor Michalek is a 33-year-old blogger originally from Chicago, Illinois, who, at the age of 18, took a break from college to travel.

He told SWNS that he was studying economics at Texas Christian University when he decided to take a hiatus and travel to Bolivia.

“I booked a trip to Bolivia and spent three months there staying with families,” he said, adding, “I really caught the travel bug from there — it [was] all about meeting new people and doing something out of [my] comfort zone.”

While there, Michalek organized homestays and took Spanish classes while also doing volunteer work.

Over the years, Michalek has never let his travel bug die.

He decided to take it to the next level after losing his job at the end of 2022.

With a dream of visiting all 195 countries across the globe, Michalek chose full-time traveling as his next path.

“I flew into Morocco as it was a starting point where I could travel east around the world,” he told SWNS.

From there, Michalek went to Mauritania and Senegal before going to Tunisia and beyond to Europe.

Michalek, who said he saved money over the years and sold big-ticket items to fund the trip, said that although it’s been an amazing journey, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

Now, 55 countries in, Michalek can admit he’s put himself in some “dodgy situations.”

“In Senegal, we had problems at border control, but that was the only incident we ever had that was a problem for us,” he told SWNS.

Michalek loves the continent of Africa — stopping in 22 countries within the last year.

When in Malawi, Michalek helped raise awareness of HIV, saying that although “the people don’t have a lot, they are definitely rich in some aspects.”

Michalek told Fox News Digital that his favorite country to visit is Mexico for its beaches and tourist spots.

“The depth of its culture, with traditions and celebrations that go back centuries, is something you can feel in every place you visit,” he said.

Next on his list is French Polynesia for Christmas before going to Austria to spend time with his partner’s family, he said.

Michalek believes there’s no better time to start traveling than when you’re young, saying, “When you’re young, you’re open, curious and still figuring out who you are.”

“If travel is something you’ve been dreaming about, make it happen now. The world has so much to teach us, and every experience, every challenge, every friendship you make along the way will be something you carry for the rest of your life,” he said.

“Embracing the unknown, stepping out of your comfort zone, and taking those risks will show you what life is really about.”

Other notable countries Michalek has explored include Peru, Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Poland, Spain, India, Japan, Nepal, Turkey, Egypt and Mozambique.

