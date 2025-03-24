7 ways to enjoy the health benefits of fish, even if you hate fish

There’s no denying it: Fish is among the healthiest foods you can put on your plate. Fatty fish, like salmon or mackerel, is brimming with essential nutrients — like omega-3 fatty acids, protein, iodine and vitamin D — and eating fish regularly has been shown to help improve heart health, lower inflammation and protect against cognitive decline.

Thanks to these impressive benefits, the 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends eating 8 ounces of fish per week. But what if you’re not a fan of fish, whether due to taste preferences, dietary restrictions or ethical considerations? Luckily, you don’t have to miss out on all those incredible benefits. In fact, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the health perks without putting a single serving on your plate.

A note on supplements

Advertisement Advertisement

Some of the products included on this list are dietary supplements. Statements about these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Dietary supplements are not appropriate for everyone and may interact with other supplements or medications, so talk to your healthcare provider before adding a dietary supplement to your routine.

Benefits of fish

Fish, particularly oily fish, is rich in nutrients that are often difficult to get in adequate amounts from other foods.

For example, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) — two important types of omega-3s — are among the most celebrated nutrients found in fish, thanks to their ability to help lower inflammation and support overall heart health. According to Marjorie Nolan Cohn, MS, RD, the clinical director of Berry Street, these essential fatty acids are crucial for eye, heart, mood and brain health. “Studies suggest that regular fish consumption may reduce the risk of age-related memory loss, overall cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease,” she adds.

Fish also provides high-quality protein, which is important for muscle repair and immune system function. Additionally, these marine animals are packed with vitamins and minerals — including vitamin D, iron, selenium and B vitamins — that support various aspects of health and are crucial for healthy aging.

7 ways to reap the nutritional benefits of fish, even if you don’t like it

1. If you’re not totally opposed to seafood, you could opt for shellfish instead

You may not like the fishy taste of salmon or mackerel, but not all seafood has the same flavor profile. If you’re willing to try other aquatic animals, shellfish, like shrimp, oysters, clams and muscles, are an easy substitute that you may prefer. These aquatic invertebrates are packed with essential nutrients that benefit overall health. Similar to fish, they’re a good source of protein, selenium and iodine — a mineral that’s critical for proper thyroid function and hormone production. Plus, as Emily Hulse, registered dietitian and owner of Emily Grace Nutrition, points out, certain types of shellfish contain vitamin D. Granted, it’s not enough to meet your daily vitamin D goals, but as Hulse notes, “The majority of Americans are deficient in vitamin D — any bit of extra vitamin D from the diet can help!”

Advertisement Advertisement

Perhaps most surprisingly, shellfish are also a good source of DHA and EPA omega-3s. Pacific oysters are particularly rich in these essential fats, providing more omega-3s than certain types of salmon per 4-ounce portion.

2. Try dried seaweed — the vegetable of the ocean

For those who love the idea of fish but not the taste, seaweed might be the perfect middle ground. Certain types of seaweed, like nori, wakame and dulse, are packed with nutrients, omega-3s, iodine and other minerals that support thyroid function and overall well-being. Seaweed is also an excellent source of antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress and chronic inflammation. Another benefit? Seaweed is vegan-friendly, naturally gluten-free and low in calories and carbs, making it a good option for a variety of diets.

You can munch on dried seaweed — Gimme Organic Roasted Seaweed Sheets are my personal fave — use them as wraps for sushi, add them to a bowl of homemade miso soup or incorporate them into salads for a salty, umami-rich flavor.

3. Add chia, flax and hemp seeds to your meals and snacks

Often referred to as “superfoods,” chia, flax and hemp seeds are a good source of many important nutrients, including fiber, magnesium, zinc, vitamin E and vitamin B.

Advertisement Advertisement

They’re also rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid that the body converts into EPA and DHA. However, as Cohn notes, you don’t want to depend on these seeds alone to meet your omega-3 goals. “Conversion of ALA to the more active forms of DHA and EPA is very low. This means that even with a high intake of ALA, most people will not produce adequate levels of DHA and EPA for brain, heart and eye health,” she says.

These tiny-but-mighty seeds are incredibly versatile — they can be added to smoothies, stirred into oatmeal or sprinkled over salads. Chia seeds can also be used to make chia pudding, while ground flaxseeds can add a nutritional boost to baked goods. Hemp seeds have a nutty flavor that pairs well with granola — I’ve also used them as a crunchy topping for butternut squash baked mac and cheese.

4. Start your morning with fresh eggs

Eggs might not be your first thought when replacing fish, but hear me out. Similar to fish, eggs are high in protein — offering 6 grams of protein in 1 large egg — and are an excellent source of B vitamins and selenium. They’re also one of the few dietary sources of vitamin D.

B vitamins like riboflavin and pantothenic acid play a key role in energy metabolism, while getting enough vitamin B12 may help protect against cognitive decline as you age. Also, selenium is an underrated nutrient (in my opinion). Thanks to its antioxidant properties, selenium has been linked with benefits for healthy aging, including reducing the risk of heart disease and supporting immune function.

Advertisement Advertisement

While research is mixed on whether eggs can significantly affect blood cholesterol levels, enjoying one or two eggs a few times per week as part of an overall balanced diet is likely fine — and even beneficial — for many healthy adults. Still, it’s never a bad idea to talk with a registered dietitian or your doctor for personalized advice.

5. Add walnuts for a nutritious crunch

Looking to add a little crunch to your morning oatmeal or a nutritious oomph to your popcorn? Then you’ll want to consider stashing up on walnuts. Similar to chia, flax and hemp seeds, walnuts are an excellent source of ALA omega-3s, packing an impressive 2,570 mg per ounce (about 14 walnut halves). They’re also rich in several essential vitamins and minerals, including copper, manganese, phosphorus, folic acid and vitamins B6 and E.

They’re also an incredible source of antioxidants — one older study suggests that walnuts may have higher antioxidant activity than any other tree nut. Like fish, walnuts have been linked to benefits for brain and heart health, with one study finding a lower risk of heart disease in people who regularly consume walnuts.

When buying walnuts, look for walnut pieces, as they tend to be less expensive. Also, to reap their full nutritional benefits, make sure not to remove the skin.

6. Look for fortified dairy or plant-based dairy alternatives

Milk and plant-based alternatives, like soy milk, are often fortified with omega-3s and vitamin D, making them a helpful source of these essential nutrients.

Advertisement Advertisement

You can also find omega-3s in other fortified foods, including plant-based options, like yogurts and breakfast cereals. By choosing fortified products, you can enjoy the nutritional benefits of omega-3s without any fish involvement. Just be sure to check the labels to ensure you’re getting a good source of omega-3s or vitamin D, as not all products are fortified equally.

7. Consider supplements for additional support

Dietary supplements are one of the most straightforward ways to get your omega-3s — and other essential nutrients — without eating fish.

Omega-3 supplements usually come in the form of fish oil or algae-based capsules, though liquid and gummy products are also available. While fish oil is the more common choice, algae-based omega-3 supplements are a fantastic option for those who are allergic to fish or avoid fish for environmental or ethical reasons. Algae-based omega-3s provide EPA and DHA, the same beneficial fatty acids found in fish, but in a vegan-friendly form. While many are free of the dreaded “fish burps,” others have a fishy smell or taste, so you’ll want to do your research before adding a bottle to your shopping cart.

When it comes to other nutrients, like vitamin D, B vitamins, selenium and iodine, there’s no shortage of supplements to choose from. Which product(s) to take ultimately depends on your overall diet, though most people can benefit from adding a vitamin D3 supplement to their wellness regimen.

The bottom line

Not a fish eater? Luckily there are plenty of alternative ways to enjoy the same health benefits without the fishy smell or taste. Whether through supplements, seeds, eggs, fortified dairy alternatives or crunchy seaweed snacks, there are many ways to attain the essential nutrients found in fish, all while staying true to your dietary needs and preferences.

FAQs

Is eating fish actually healthy?

Yes, eating fish can be good for your health thanks to its impressive nutritional profile. It’s one of the few dietary sources of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids, which help lower inflammation, regulate mood and support brain, eye and heart health.

Advertisement Advertisement

“In addition to omega-3 fatty acids, fish provides high quality protein that is important for muscle repair and immune function. Fatty fish like salmon also provides a great source of vitamin D which supports bone health in addition to immune function,” says Jessica M. Kelly, MS, RD, LDN, of Nutrition That Heals.

How concerned should I be about the mercury in fish?

It’s true that mercury can be present in fish and other aquatic animals, particularly predators that are farther up the food chain, like sharks and swordfish. This is because mercury — a heavy metal and neurotoxin linked to nervous system impairments, particularly in fetuses and young children — accumulates in the food chain. While there’s no need to swear off fish completely in an effort to avoid mercury, it’s important to be conscientious of the kind of fish you’re eating and how much you’re consuming to ensure you’re not at risk of developing mercury poisoning. This is particularly true if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.

Freshwater fish typically has lower levels of mercury than saltwater varieties. You can also use the USDA’s Advice About Eating Fish to elect the “best choices” that are likely to provide the highest health benefits with the lowest risk of potential mercury exposure. Adults, even those who are pregnant, can safely consume two to three 4-ounce servings from these options each week. If you’re concerned about mercury exposure, talk to your doctor about the risks and alternatives.

Are fish oil supplements a good alternative if you don’t eat fish?

Our experts agree that omega-3 supplements, including fish oil, can be a good alternative if you aren’t getting enough EPA and DHA in your diet. “Omega-3 supplements, especially those derived from fish oil or algal oil, can provide similar benefits to consuming whole fish. However, not all supplements are created equal! It’s critical to work with a registered dietitian to properly evaluate product quality and dosage,” says Cohn.

Is vegan omega-3 just as good as fish oil?

Algae-based vegan omega-3 supplements have been shown to significantly improve DHA levels, though more research is needed to see how they stack up against fish oil-based supplements.

Meet our experts

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

Source