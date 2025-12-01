Air France expands network with a new non-stop service between Phuket and Paris

PHUKET, Thailand, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Air France has officially inaugurated a new 3 weekly non-stop flight between Phuket and Paris on 28 November 2025.



Air France arrival in Phuket

Air France will operate the 3 flights every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from Phuket, with return flights from Paris on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Flight will operate with a Boeing B777-200 aircraft equipped with 328 seats (28 in Business, 32 in Premium and 268 in Economy)

Femke Kroese, General Manager for South East Asia & Oceania said; “ntroducing Phuket as our second destination in Thailand this winter offers an exciting opportunity to enhance Air France and KLM’s connectivity in the region making it even easier for travellers to access this beautiful island with our new direct flight. Air France and KLM together offer 27 weekly flights to Thailand this winter season”.

Flight schedule (in local time):

AF157: departing Phuket at 11:55, arriving in Paris -Charles de Gaulle at 19:05 the same day.

AF156: departing Paris -Charles de Gaulle at 15:45, arriving in Phuket at 09:25 the next day.

For more information and bookings please visit airfrance.co.th

About Air France

A global player with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group’s main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aircraft maintenance.

Air France-KLM is a leading airline Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a worldwide network, covering over 320 destinations thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia, mainly from its bases at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Flying Blue is the loyalty program of the Air France-KLM Group with more than 30 million members.

Together with its partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, Air France-KLM operates the largest transatlantic joint venture, with more than 340 daily flights. Air France-KLM is also a member of SkyTeam, the alliance dedicated to providing passengers with a more seamless travel experience at every step of their journey. SkyTeam is made up of 18 member airlines working together across an extensive global network.

Recognized for 20 years as an industry leader in sustainable development, the Air France-KLM Group is determined to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable aviation sector.

