Amazon Prime Day 2024: The best deals to shop during October Big Deal Days

From henceforward, we shall all refer to October 8th as Amazon Day. Or maybe Amazon Prime Day. Or maybe, as the retailer has dubbed it, Prime Big Deal Days. Whichever moniker you choose for it, one thing remains the same: Amazon’s October Prime Day sale brings with it no shortage of deals. It’s a real autumnal bounty of rare steals on everything from skincare essentials to tech must-haves.

If you’re a seasoned shopper, you probably know that between inflated MSRPs and “sale” prices that last for months on end, not all deals are created equal. We’re glued to our computers today, adding deals as they go live to help you make every dollar count! We fanatically check price histories, compare items across retailers to find the lowest on-net pricing, and consult with our subject experts to bring only the real deals.

Our latest finds? The rarest Prime Day deals.

Prime Day trending deals:

In this guide: Best overall Prime Day deals | Prime Day Apple deals | Prime Day tech deals | Prime Day style deals | Prime Day beauty deals | Prime Day home deals | Prime Day deals on everyday essentials

Best Prime Day deals overall

Saker Mini Chainsaw Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum Save $170 | Lowest price ever

JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $40$70 Save $30

Ugg Whitecap Reversible Fleece Throw Save $52 with coupon | Lowest price ever

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender Save $10 Lowest price ever

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Save $80 | All-time low price

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater Save $36 | Lowest price in over a year

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack Save $19 with coupon

Rare October Prime Day deals

Amazon Star Wars superfans will transport themselves to a galaxy far, far away as they build 24 mini versions of classic Lego models, including the X-wing from 1999 and The Crimson Firehawk from earlier this year. You’ll get the most bang for your buck with this one (especially since it’s 20% off right now) — this year’s set has 368 pieces, which is nearly 50 more than last year’s. Rarely do these instant sell-outs drop this much in price this early in the season. $36 at Amazon

Amazon Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers bought these earbuds in the past month, so it may be an understatement to say they’re a customer favorite. Released just this year, they come with more features than you may expect given their tiny package: active-noise cancellation, transparency mode, USB-C charging and a comfy, snug fit. Right now for Prime Day, these are matching an all-time low price. “The noise cancellation amazed me,” one shopper wrote. “I have a window A/C unit to cool my office and when I put these in, I thought it turned off. It took me two or three times of taking them in and out of my ear to realize the headphones were eliminating the sound.” Save $80 | All-time low price $169 at Amazon

Amazon Here’s what you need to know about this incredible, wrinkle-softening eye stick, which happens to be a Jennifer Aniston staple: First, it’s honestly rare to find this high-quality, mega-popular line marked down at all (we’ve only ever seen it drop twice in the past few years, and never has it been this low). Second, it works: In a clinical study (by Tatcha, so take that for what it’s worth) 100% of users found their skin felt both softer and better hydrated immediately after use. Last, it’s a perfect, perfectly convenient winter product, targeting dry-skin patches without the mess of creams. It’s also ideal for air travel: Since it’s technically a solid, you don’t have to worry about squeezing it into your jam-packed “liquids” bag. Save $15 | Lowest price ever $34 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve yet to nab yourself a Dyson, Amazon is making it easier than ever (or at least the least expensive ever) with almost $170 off the Dyson V8, bringing the popular model down to $300 and securing it a spot in Amazon’s top 100 deals. We tested the model and would recommend it to anyone looking for a lightweight, agile stick vacuum, particularly for tackling small spaces and single-floor jobs. The V8 has 40 straight minutes of run time and boasts Dyson’s signature suite of accessories, including the anti-screw brush roll, among our favorites for navigating couch cushions, car mats and other nooks and crannies. Save $170 | Lowest price ever $300 at Amazon

Amazon Powered by the M2 chip, this MacBook Air is just as lightweight as its newer cousins but is available at a slightly discounted rate. And to drive the point home: this is the lowest price this Mac has ever been. This deal is one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen so far. “Very snappy, and the specs are perfect for my heavy home office use,” one customer said. “Setup was a breeze from an iCloud backup. Have used it on multiple Zoom and Teams video meetings and the new camera and speakers work awesome for this purpose.” Check out even more Prime Day Apple deals. Save $100 | Lowest price ever $899 at Amazon

Amazon Don’t let its release date fool you — though this iPad first burst onto the scene in 2021, it’s still one of the best tablets on the market, ideal for everything from working to playing. At $200, it’s only a dollar more than the lowest price it’s ever been! “The battery life is great for note-taking,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s super light to carry around and the space gray color I chose is so sleek and classy. It took me about five minutes to set it up.” $200 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve been waiting for an Apple Watch to go on major sale, this deal may be the answer to your wishes. This 2023-released SE has everything you need, from trackers for your heart rate and steps to crash detection. This is the lowest price this model has ever been. “I’ve had this watch for a couple of months and cannot say enough good things!” said one five-star reviewer. “It makes it easy to track workouts and heart rate. Very easy to set up and use, not to mention the battery lasts me two days! Don’t know how I lived without it! Also great for easily seeing my notifications when I’m working from home! Love being able to see work things while moving around my house.” Save $79 | Lowest price ever $170 at Amazon

Amazon Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $20 (they typically retail for about $25 a pop). $80 at Amazon

Amazon Listen up: Our senior tech writer, Rick Broida, has spent the past two decades testing (and testing, and re-testing) hundreds of earbuds. So, when he’s surprised by just how good a $40 pair performs, you need to check them out ASAP. When he tested some of the best earbuds on the market, he named this pair the best budget option, praising their sound quality and noise-canceling abilities. And this wallet-friendly option just got even more budget-friendly, currently down to $20 — the lowest we’ve ever seen them. Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved $20 at Amazon

Amazon This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You’d be wise to pack this juuust in case. The starting price is heavily inflated, but you’re still getting it for close to as low as we’ve seen with this deal. Save $270 with coupon $29 at Amazon

Amazon Don’t have a smart TV? No problem. For $20 — the lowest price it’s ever been — this Fire TV Stick will give you access to thousands of apps and over 1.5 million movies and TV shows. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. We’ve yet to see it on sale for less. Check out our tech editor’s roundup of the products he can’t live without for gadgets and gizmos aplenty. Save $10 Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon All-time lowest price alert! This No. 1 bestseller might not be the most enormous telly on the market, but if you’re looking for a high-def viewing experience, you won’t be disappointed. Because it’s a Fire TV, you’ll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms and channels, and the included Alexa Voice Remote makes finding shows and movies a cinch. Save $20 Lowest price ever $60 at Amazon

Amazon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, writing, “While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn’t just ‘go off’ if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It’s also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done.” Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved $29 at Amazon

Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. They’re made of glass — but not just any glass. We’re talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what’s packed inside, but it’s oven-safe up to 1,040°F and can go in the microwave without a lid. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won’t get to right away. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Meet your new cuddle buddy. Pairs well with hot apple cider, mystery novels and a glowing fire. Yes, the brand famous for its cushy boots is behind this dreamy couch accessory, which checks off all the right boxes: Its double-sided design makes it super plush, while the combination of flannel and faux fur will feel like heaven against your skin (and you’ll be able to switch things up depending on your mood). Apply the on-page coupon, and it’ll bring the price down to the lowest we’ve ever seen. Save $52 with coupon | Lowest price ever $46 at Amazon

Amazon This versatile skillet ain’t no flash in the pan — it’s been a staple in one Yahoo Life editor’s kitchen for years. Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook. It’s also dishwasher-safe, but our editor says, “Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle.” It’s currently within $2 of the lowest price we’ve seen all year. Check out our roundup of the best nonstick pans for a full review. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Don’t let that $200 starting price fool you — the most we’ve ever seen this hose retail for is $60. That said, you’re still saving nearly 50% with this deal, which brings it down to its best price of all time. This super-long yard essential is puncture-resistant, lightweight and flexible, making it easy to use. Plus, the nozzle has 10 settings, providing spray styles to suit every need. Save $166 | Lowest price ever $34 at Amazon

Amazon It might not be super frigid just yet, but you’ll be glad you snagged this top-rated space heater for 50% off once the temps start dropping! It’s compact and portable enough to move from room to room, and while this isn’t the lowest we’ve seen it on sale for, it’s within a few bucks of its best price of 2024. $24 at Amazon

Amazon The fact that this No. 1 bestseller acts as both a blender and food processor is enough to catch our attention — but knowing it’s currently down to its best price of the year? That puts it over the top. With a 72-ounce blending pitcher and 8-cup food processor bowl, you’ll be able to whip up frozen margaritas and salsa for a crowd. The 1500-watt motor also makes pulverizing everything from ice to frozen fruit a piece of cake. $120 at Amazon

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling pillows are hits among hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers (really) and Yahoo readers can’t stop scooping them up, either. They’re made of a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush Oeko-Tex Standard certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep. They’re 40% off with the on-page coupon, and rarely do they dip lower than that. Check out our full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more. Save $32 with coupon $48 at Amazon

Amazon An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This price is one of the best we’ve seen it marked down to. Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more. $85 at Amazon

Amazon We spotted Michelle Pfeiffer wearing a black turtleneck nearly identical to this one, which is currently on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen — just $28! This classic piece will be perfect for layering under your fall jackets and, when the time comes, your winter puffer. Reviewers like that it’s “not too tight.” Save $24 with coupon | Lowest price ever $26 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re looking for denim that’s designed for women of all shapes and sizes, Amandas definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They’re a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. And psst … they start at nearly 70% off! This fan is in love: “Absolutely love, love, love these jeans! They wear well, look great and just get softer with each wash. Will buy again!” $16 at Amazon

Amazon The “rich mom” trend is popping up everywhere and refers to a timeless, effortlessly put-together aesthetic that looks luxurious and expensive but doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank. Case in point: this chic sweatshirt, the epitome of “chic mom running errands” attire. Get it while it’s nearly 50% off. Save $29 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Amazon You could get three of these popular bodysuits for less than the cost of one Skims bodysuit — and some shoppers say this one’s even better than Skims. Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection sucks in your waist, fans say. With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly too — a total must in bodysuits. Save $11 with coupon $12 at Amazon

Amazon Time to up your style game? This cardi jacket falls just below the knee, so you can wear it over a dress or skirt — it’s even sophisticated enough to wear to a wedding this fall. Made with viscose, polyester and nylon, it’s soft and drapey for a comfortable fit. Choose from 24 colors in sizes XS to XXL — prices vary depending on your selection. Save $32 with coupon $38 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re picky about yoga pants, these leggings are true crowd-pleasers. The high, wide waistband is the feature we’re all looking for — it keeps that tummy tamed even on our worst days. Another must-have feature? Pockets! When your leggings have pockets, you may never want to wear jeans again. Save $10 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Made of a breathable, sweat-wicking cotton-spandex blend, they’re stretchy enough that you’ll be able to move around in comfort, while their wide band acts as a supportive panel to help keep everything in place. Another plus? They provide moderate tummy control that’s not constricting, fans say. These super-softies sit over the belly button to keep you feeling nice and supported, and the extra-thick band won’t roll down. We love these colors, but they also come in a dozen other combos, whether you like brights, pastels, neutrals or all of the above. Get them in sizes XS-5X. Save $17 with Prime $14 at Amazon

Amazon If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that’s almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you’re guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you’ll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as we’ve seen it in years. Now that’s something to say “cheese!” about. Save $16 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon One reason Martha Stewart looks incredible at 83? Decades of facials at Mario Badescu’s skin care salon. In fact, her facialist shared the star’s go-tos, and one major step in her routine is this very mask. Stewart’s facialist, Carmela Barabas, shared why she trusts this product on the icon’s near-perfect skin with Vogue UK: “[It] restores skin texture and skin elasticity.” It contains ingredients like collagen and kaolin clay to help draw out oil and impurities from pores for smoother, more youthful-looking skin. All that for just $12? We’ll take three tubs! Save $8 | Lowest price all year $12 at Amazon

Amazon Never again juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other. This 2-in-1 appliance dries and straightens at the same time for sleeker, smoother tresses — no visit to the salon necessary. If you’re not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet. And while the $134 original price looks to be exaggerated, the on-sale price of $30 makes this a highly worthwhile deal. Save $104 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it’s effective! This top-rated serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. Check out our beauty editor’s full CosRx review for more. Save $12 Editor-approved $13 at Amazon

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling patches use plant-based collagen, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the delicate skin underneath your eyes. They also have a cooling effect to brighten tired eyes, which can give you a more youthful, refreshed appearance. As the brand itself says, “It’s like an energy drink for your eyes!” Celebs like Leona Lewis also use the eye masks to retain their youthful glow. Save $19 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon This bestselling cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn’t contain: The eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic, which means it won’t clog pores. $14 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day everyday essential deals

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They’re made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they’ll shorten their drying time in the process. What’s more, they’ll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Stay juiced up on the road, courtesy of this nifty (and extremely wallet-friendly) charger. In case your car isn’t equipped with ports of its own, this device plugs right into the lighter and has not one, but two USB outlets for keeping multiple devices powered up. This is as low as we’ve ever seen it on sale for — nearly 80% off. $4 at Amazon

Amazon If there’s anything you can’t have too many of, it’s socks, and with this pack you’re getting Adidas quality for under $3 a pair. The no-show design means you can wear ’em with any sneaker and they’ll be nice and hidden, plus they’re moisture-wicking and have extra cushioning to keep your feet dry and comfy all day. They’re currently down to one of their lowest prices of the year. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Oven mitts, pot holders and kitchen towels need to be replaced every so often, and if yours are ready to be tossed, this set is an excellent deal. Because it’s KitchenAid, you know you’re getting a quality product, and what sets the included oven mitt apart is the fact that it has nonstick silicone grips for more confident handling of hot pots and pans. At 60% off, this is just about as low as it’s been all year, so you might want to stock up on a few sets. $20 at Amazon

Live1 update Apple iPad ($200, originally $329): This iPad first burst onto the scene in 2021, and it’s still one of the best tablets on the market. At $200, it’s only a dollar more than the lowest price it’s ever been!

See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. And find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How to get Prime Day Discounts

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get the full spectrum of Prime Day discounts along with free shipping. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

How we pick the best Prime Day deals

With decades of deal-chasing under our belts, we know a good deal when we see one — we can sniff out a great sale like nobody’s business. We know you like to save money and get the best products at the best prices, so we have a team of writers who scan deals every day, helping you find stellar sales on the products we review and even some exclusive discounts. Not every Prime Day deal is the real deal. Just because something is on sale, it doesn’t necessarily mean you should buy it. We obsessively comb through price histories and shout from the rooftops when we find an all-time low or a Black Friday-like discount. When we evaluate a deal, we adhere to strict guidelines based on research and testing. When we don’t think something’s worth your while, we won’t cover it.

Meet our Deals Writers

Britt Ross: As a writer on Yahoo’s shopping team, Britt covers deals on practically anything you can buy online, though home and kitchen products are her bread and butter. (That said, she can’t resist a good skin-care find.) Prior to joining Yahoo, she was a market writer at BuzzFeed and Bauer Media, and spent time honing her pastry skills as a professional baker in New York City. Britt is also a longtime member of Actors’ Equity Association and has performed in musicals in almost every state.

Carrie McCabe is a Connecticut-based writer, podcaster, and award-winning filmmaker. When she’s not covering the latest in commerce and pop culture for Yahoo, she spends her time co-hosting a true crime/paranormal/history podcast, writing novels and screenplays, making incredible Spotify playlists, and hanging out with her awesome husband and goofy dachshund, Poe. Her coverage of celeb news and the best in shopping can also be found at Us Weekly, SheFinds and other online platforms.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

View comments

Source