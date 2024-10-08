Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Museum worker mistakes beer can artwork for garbage, tosses in trash

A museum technician mistakenly threw away artwork after thinking it was trash left behind by construction workers. 

The LAM Museum in Lisse, Netherlands, is home to an international art collection that showcases pieces in unconventional ways, with one exhibit looking like it’s an area to place trash. 

French artist Alexandre Lavet’s piece titled,”All the good times we spent together,” from 1988 is displayed at the museum, showing what appears to be nothing more than two empty beer cans to the naked eye.

The beer cans, however, are hand-painted with acrylics to replicate Jupiler beer. 

Alexandre Lavet beer can

One of the hand-painted cans by Alexandre Lavet has been displayed as part of the LAM Museum’s collection. (LAM Museum)

Recently, a lift technician was covering for another employee when he thought he was simply picking up trash left inside the museum’s glass elevator shaft as he came across the cans, according to the museum. 

Museum Director Sietske van Zanten said the worker was, “just going his job in good faith,” and that the museum has no ill will toward him. 

“In a way, it’s a testament to the effectiveness of Alexandre Lavet’s art,” van Zanten said in a press release. 

The theme of the particular collection is food and consumption, according to the museum, with van Zanten adding, “By displaying artworks in unexpected places, we amplify the experience and keep visitors on their toes.”

Elevator beer cans

The artwork was specifically displayed on top of the elevator in the museum — but an employee thought it was trash.  (LAM Museum)

After realizing the beer cans were missing, museum curator Elisah van den Bergh went searching and found the artwork in a bin bag and ready to be thrown away.

Museum officials said that shockingly, both cans were intact. The art is now sitting near the front of the museum in a temporary spot to honor the laughable moment.

“We wanted to give them their moment in the spotlight,” van den Bergh said in the press release. 

The museum has chosen not to announce where the artwork will be displayed next — noting it will be a surprise for new visitors. 

Beer can on elevator

A piece of artwork was mistaken for trash and thrown away at a local museum.  (LAM Museum)

“All the good times we spent together” by Alexandre Lavet represents “cherished memories shared with dear friends,” according to the museum. 

“While evenings spent enjoying drinks may seem trivial in the grand scheme of things, they ultimately embody precious moments of connection,” museum officials said.

When asked about the value of the Lavet piece, LAM Museum officials responded, “Let’s say it’s too expensive for the trash bin. And, to us, especially after all the media attention, the work is priceless.”

