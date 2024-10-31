ANGEL Shines at FHA HoReCa 2024 with Leading Water Purification Solutions

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FHA HoReCa 2024, Asia’s leading foodservice and hospitality tradeshow, took place from October 22-25 at the Singapore EXPO. FHA HoReCa focused on the latest trends, technologies, and solutions in the foodservice and hospitality sector, bringing together industry professionals and major players to showcase products, share insights, and foster business partnerships.

ANGEL, a global leader in water purification technology, made a stunning appearance at the event. ANGEL showcased three leading solutions tailored for different F&B water purification scenarios, demonstrating its innovative capabilities and expertise in the field.



ANGEL’s Leading Solutions for Commercial Foodservice & Hospitality

As today’s convenience store market continues to grow, customers are raising their standards for the taste and aroma of stores’ freshly made drinks. To help convenience stores provide better customer experience, ANGEL introduced a water purification solution featuring the C3 Microfiltration Water Purifier. Designed for small-volume water consumption scenarios like convenience stores, the solution perfectly works for coffee machines and other beverage equipment, delivering enhanced taste and aroma of the freshly made drinks.

ANGEL also presented the C8 Microfiltration Water Purifier at the show, which is primarily used for ice maker machines and other water-using equipment at beverage stores. ANGEL’s very own UVC-LED sterilizer effectively and efficiently removes bacteria and viruses from the water, enhancing not only the taste, but the overall quality of the drinks.



For commercial kitchens, ANGEL launched the U10 Ultrafiltration Water Purification Solution, which addresses the needs of various water equipment in the kitchen, and meets high food safety standards, ensuring smooth and efficient kitchen operations. ANGEL also showcased a series of countertop water purifiers that provide high-quality drinking water for commercial settings such as restaurants and hotels. ANGEL’s water purification solutions provide strong support for restaurants as premium water is the premise for quality foodservice.



At FHA HoReCa 2024, ANGEL’s cutting-edge water purification technology and solutions garnered significant recognition from industry professionals, which greatly helped expand ANGEL’s influence in the Asian market, and laid firm foundation for further advancements in the international market. Moving forward, ANGEL will remain committed to providing excellent water purification solutions for the foodservice and hospitality industry, meeting the evolving needs of customers, and helping more foodservice businesses improve efficiency.

