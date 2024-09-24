Arizona woman shares ‘unpopular airport opinions’ on TikTok: ‘Clearly triggered from flying today’

A woman recently took to TikTok to reveal what she called some “unpopular opinions” that are sometimes argued by travelers.

Keegan Acton, of Scottsdale, Arizona, shared the video message with her 65,000-plus followers — saying “going to the airport fills me with a type of rage.”

Her most unpopular opinion was that she doesn’t mind a crowded plane aisle after the aircraft lands.

‘SCREAM TOURISM’ TREND HAS HALLOWEEN FANS AND TRAVELERS FLOCKING TO CREEPY SPOTS ALL YEAR ROUND

“I always see TikToks of people being like, ‘My God, I can’t stand when people immediately stand up once the plane lands,’ [but] I think there’s nothing wrong with that,” she said in the video, which she captioned, “clearly triggered from flying today.”

She continued, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with wanting to stand and stretch your legs. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with getting your stuff in the overhead bin and having it ready for when it’s like your turn to exit the plane.”

The content creator also said she believes travelers have more space in the window seat rather than the aisle seat.

WOMAN ON TIKTOK SEARCHES FOR AIRLINE PASSENGER’S FAMILY AFTER FRIENDLY ENCOUNTER ON FLIGHT

“When I have a window seat, I feel like I can… lean against the wall. There’s like a little gap there for me,” she explained, adding, “I just feel like I’m more space on the window side and I like a cool view and some entertainment watching the clouds.”

For travelers who enjoy sitting next to their significant other on a flight, Acton said she doesn’t think that’s necessary.

“I do not think that you need to sit next to your significant other on a plane. I feel like what I always see happens is… the husband has the aisle seat, and the wife has to sit in the middle,” she said.

She added, “I don’t think the wife needs to be uncomfortable on the flight [and] sit in the middle just to sit next to her husband.”

AIRLINE PASSENGER’S ‘AWKWARD’ SEATING ARRANGEMENT GOES VIRAL: ‘NEVER GOING TO RECOVER’

Acton also addressed how she felt about TSA rules and “rude” agents.

“I didn’t know the rules. It’s different everywhere. Like, please don’t yell at me. I’m sensitive. I’m just a girl,” she said, adding that she has been yelled at while going through security.

Additionally, Acton blasted passengers who don’t put their carry-on luggage in the overhead bin correctly.

“You are an idiot if you cannot put your suitcase in the overhead bin the correct way,” she said.

MOM ASKS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS IF SHE’S WRONG FOR TRAVELING IN FIRST CLASS WITH HER CHILD, IGNITES DEBATE

She added, “You’re supposed to put [it] on your side so it can make room for more people. It’s so inconsiderate.”

Acton even called out passengers who recline their seats once in the air.

“I think the people who lean their seat backs are a——-. I know that you have every single right to do that. I know your legs are probably long. It’s probably more comfortable,” she explained.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

She continued, “It’s just kind of, like, inconsiderate to the person behind you.”

Acton also said she gets frustrated with inconsistent security line timing, “anxiety inducing” boarding processes, space between gates and people who crowd the baggage claim area.

Rosalinda Randall, a California-based etiquette expert and trainer, told Fox News Digital via email that individuals refuse to “adhere to social norms” often.

Randall said that when it comes to the proper way to exit an airplane, passengers should wait to deplane until it’s their turn unless communicated otherwise to a flight attendant in advance.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Unless you have a connecting flight, the job interview of a lifetime or are going to be late for your wedding, wait your turn,” she said.

If you are in a hurry, Tandall said, alert a flight attendant prior to landing of your urgency, politely explaining to others around you that you need to get up first and expect uncooperative passengers in the midst.

Randall also commented on whether it’s proper to recline the airplane seat while on a flight.

She said, “As paying passengers, we should be able to recline whenever we want. However, it becomes an issue when we enter someone else’s space.”

She recommended considering a few factors before pressing the recline button on your next flight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Randall suggested people avoid reclining during meal times, reclining only half-way if the person behind you is working on a laptop or holding a child and seeking assistance if there becomes an issue with space among passengers.

Fox News Digital reached out to Acton for further comment.

Source