Basic business class is here with new, stripped-down United Polaris fares

United Airlines new Polaris seat on one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners Leslie Josephs/CNBC

Does it matter where you sit if you’re sipping Champagne in first class? United Airlines is betting that for some travelers looking for luxury at a discount, it doesn’t. The carrier is launching new, cheaper tiers for its top-end Polaris and premium economy cabins that come with many of the same perks — but plenty of restrictions too. Starting this spring, United will offer “Base” Polaris fares which will include a spot in the airline’s long-haul business class cabins featuring lie-flat seats, but will charge those customers extra for advanced seat selection. The new ticket class will also come with only one checked bag instead of two, and with access to the United Club airport lounge but not the higher-end Polaris lounge, which include showers and other plush features. Ticket changes aren’t allowed.

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The other categories for Polaris will be “Standard” and the more expensive “Flexible” option that allows for customers to pay up for the new, more spacious Polaris Studio suites. The new fares show that United — and perhaps soon, other airlines — are dividing up the front of the plane into smaller categories, just as they have with coach over the past decade, from restrictive basic economy tickets to extra legroom fares. United’s new strategy comes as it overhauls its nearly decade-old Polaris class with new suites that feature sliding doors and bigger screens, while customers continue to show their willingness to pay more to fly in better seats. United and its competitors have been racing to add more premium seating on its planes, sometimes removing some economy seats to do so. A spokeswoman for United said customers in Base Polaris would get the same meals — including ice cream — as other passengers in the cabin. She declined to say what the price differences between the fares will be, but said the Base Polaris fare is meant to be an entry-level point for the premium class.

United is also launching similar segmentation for its premium economy class, Premium Plus. The new options will be available in certain markets starting this month and will expand to other international and long-haul domestic markets later this year, United said. Rival Delta Air Lines last year said it was also considering segmenting front-of-the-plane cabins.

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