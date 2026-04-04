Resumes services to Fukuoka, Japan from September 2026 after nearly two decades

Expands China footprint with new direct services to Shenzhen and Changsha, commencing July 2026

“MAG Arena” showcases Asia’s Largest Airline Pavilion at MATTA Fair 2026, featuring the region’s premier sports partnership activation by an airline

Increases frequencies across ASEAN, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand and Europe to further strengthen global connectivity

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia Airlines is significantly expanding its East Asia footprint with the return of direct flights to Fukuoka, Japan, and the launch of new services to Shenzhen and Changsha, China. Commencing between July and September 2026, these additions bring the airline’s China network to nine key gateways and reinforce its commitment to providing greater travel flexibility across the region.



Malaysia Airlines Strengthens East Asia Network with Return to Fukuoka, Launch of New Routes and Increased Frequencies Across Key Markets

As part of this expansion, the airline will introduce new services between Kuala Lumpur and Shenzhen (SZX) and Changsha (CSX) in China, alongside the resumption of services to Fukuoka (FUK) in Japan, which the airline last operated in September 2006. With the launch of these destinations, Malaysia Airlines consolidates its presence across a total of nine strategic destinations in China, including Beijing (PKX), Shanghai (PVG), Guangzhou (CAN), Xiamen (XMN), Hong Kong (HKG), Taipei (TPE), and Chengdu Tianfu (TFU). Ticket sales for the new services commence today, supporting the growing travel demand and strengthening connectivity between Malaysia and these high-growth regional hubs.

Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, “This expansion reflects our strategic focus on scaling our presence in key growth markets across East Asia while cementing Kuala Lumpur’s position as a key strategic gateway. Both Shenzhen and Changsha align perfectly with our network strategy, driven by robust demand across both business and leisure segments. The return to Fukuoka further enhances our network depth. As the only carrier operating direct flights on this route, we are proud to offer passengers a seamless non-stop experience that eliminates the need for transit. These developments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to optimising our network and delivering a more integrated travel experience for our customers.”

Beyond the East Asia expansion, Malaysia Airlines is increasing flight frequencies across key routes namely Brisbane, Australia; Manila, Philippines and Colombo, Sri Lanka to meet rising demand while supporting growing tourism and trade links. In addition, the airline will operate ad-hoc Kuala Lumpur–London flights on 18 and 22 April 2026 to accommodate passengers affected by recent Middle Eastern carrier disruptions.

As the returning Official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor of MATTA Fair 2026, MAG unveiled its most ambitious presence yet with the launch of the MAG Arena, recognised by both the Asia Records and ASEAN Records as Asia’s Largest Airline Trade Pavilion at a consumer travel fair.

Spanning approximately 46,000 square feet, nearly three times the scale of its participation in September last year, the expanded pavilion transforms the MATTA Fair experience into a fully immersive destination showcasing curated experiences and next-generation travel technology that brings journeys to life before travellers even board the aircraft. Visitors will be able to explore destinations, discover travel innovations and experience the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality through interactive engagements designed to inspire their next journey.

In addition, the pavilion will host Asia’s largest sports partnership activation by an airline, celebrating Malaysia Airlines’ collaborations with global clubs like Manchester United and national sporting icons Datuk Azizulhasni Awang and others. The dedicated sports experience zone will allow football fans and travellers to engage with legends and their favourite sports personalities — reinforcing how sport and travel connect people across borders and generations.

Through the expansion of its network and increased flight frequencies, the airline continues to strengthen Kuala Lumpur’s position as a key gateway to Asia and beyond, while supporting Malaysia’s tourism ambitions under Visit Malaysia 2026 and advancing its journey towards becoming one of the world’s Top 10 global airlines by 2030.

-ENDS-

New Routes

Airline Route Frequency Date Open for Sale Inaugural Flight Malaysia Airlines Kuala Lumpur – Shenzhen (SZX) 7x weekly (Mon-Sun) 3 April 2026 1 July 2026 Kuala Lumpur – Changsha (CSX) 7x weekly (Mon-Sun) 3 April 2026 8 July 2026 Kuala Lumpur -Fukuoka (FUK) 5x weekly (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun) 3 April 2026 2 Sept 2026

Malaysia Airlines’ Additional Frequencies

Region Route Frequency (Before Increase) Frequency

(After Increase) Effective Date Europe KUL/London (LHR) 14x weekly 16x weekly 18 & 22 Apr 2026 Australia and New Zealand KUL/Brisbane (BNE) vv 5x weekly 6x weekly 7x weekly 16 Aug 2026 25 Oct 2026 ASEAN KUL/Manila (MNL) vv 21x weekly 28x weekly 1 Jul 2026 South Asia KUL/Colombo (CMB) vv 7x weekly 8x weekly 9x weekly 10x weekly 3 Apr 2026 3 May 2026 20 May 2026

About Malaysia Aviation Group

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is a global aviation organisation comprising three core business portfolios: Airline Business, Loyalty & Travel Services, and Aviation Services.

The Airline Business portfolio serves global, domestic, and segmented markets through Malaysia Airlines – the national carrier; Firefly – the regional airline focused on connecting communities across Malaysia and ASEAN; and Amal by Malaysia Airlines – the leading one-stop pilgrimage travel solutions centre.

The Aviation Services portfolio offers a full suite of capabilities, comprising MAB Engineering, the maintenance, repair and overhaul services provider; MASkargo, the cargo and logistics solutions provider; AeroDarat Services, the ground handling services provider; MAG Culinary Solutions, overseeing all F&B-related strategies, operations and services across MAG; and MAB Academy, the centre of excellence for aviation and hospitality training.

The Loyalty & Travel Services portfolio delivers end-to-end travel solutions and loyalty programmes, strengthening MAG’s core expertise in airline and aviation services. It includes Journify – an integrated digital platform offering travel and lifestyle experiences; Enrich – Malaysia Airlines’ award-winning travel and lifestyle loyalty programme; and MHholidays – the Group’s dedicated flight and hotel package platform.

With its clear business portfolios, MAG is committed to realising its vision of becoming Asia’s Leading Travel and Aviation Services Group by delivering exceptional customer experiences, nurturing a culture that empowers its people, and ensuring sustainable, profitable growth.

For more information, visit www.malaysiaaviationgroup.com.my

Issued by Group Communications, Malaysia Aviation Group.

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