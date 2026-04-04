Travel experts warn against one tipping habit while visiting popular vacation spots

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For American travelers, tipping may feel second nature, but in Europe, that instinct can backfire.

While navigating new currencies and customs, small gestures like leaving loose change on a table may not translate well, travel expert Rick Steves warned.

“You’re just raising the bar and messing up the local balance,” Steves wrote in a blog post. “And it’s bad style.”

And in busy settings, “the wrong party might pocket the change,” Steves warned.

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In countries like Germany, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg, plus parts of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, tipping with coins can even be perceived as rude, according to Mashed.

The expectation differs from the U.S., where servers often rely on tips to supplement low base wages, a dynamic that, along with constant digital tipping prompts, has fueled growing frustration. Nearly nine in 10 Americans say tipping culture is “out of control,” Fox News Digital recently reported.

But in Europe, where servers are paid a living wage, tipping is not a necessity and handing over a handful of small coins may come across as dismissive.

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“It is not always the amount alone that shapes the impression,” said LaDell Carter, founding partner of Royal Expression Travels in Maryland. “It is the presentation and the intention behind it.”

Carter added that, in more refined settings, particularly, scattered coins can feel like an afterthought.

That doesn’t mean travelers should abandon tipping altogether.

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Steves advises a simple, face-to-face approach that is especially appropriate in Germanic countries, where leaving coins behind is frowned upon. When settling a 10-euro bill with a 20-euro note, say “Eleven, please,” signaling the server to keep one euro as a tip and return the rest in change.

When percentages are used, they’re modest by American standards. Around 5% is considered adequate, while 10% is generous, according to Steves. In fact, tipping 15% to 20% can be seen as excessive.

“Resist the urge to tip American-style,” he advised.

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Payment method also matters. While card payments are widely accepted, tips are often best given in cash to ensure they go directly to the server because some businesses may not pass along card-based gratuities in full.

Steves also recommends skipping tips at casual counter service spots, rounding up taxi fares and giving small tips to guides and hotel staff.

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It’s important to keep in mind that a one-size-fits-all approach won’t work in Europe, said Steve Schwab, Arizona-based CEO of Casago, a vacation rental and property management company.

“It can vary from one country to the next, so we can’t exactly generalize it as ‘European tipping culture,'” Schwab told Fox News Digital.

“In general, the Nordic countries are the ones where tipping is least expected, largely because they are known for paying high wages and/or including service charges in their bills already.”

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Experts also recommend reviewing bills carefully, checking for built-in service charges and observing local customs before deciding what to leave. When it doubt, don’t be afraid to ask the locals for country-specific norms.

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