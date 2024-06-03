Best European vacation spots for avid runners to visit on 2024 summer trips, Hoka says

The top vacation destinations in Europe for those looking to exercise while on holiday were announced — and some spots are surprising.

Global Running Day is June 5, 2024 — and Hoka, the running shoe brand known for comfort and support, enlisted researchers to discover which European vacation spots would be the best choice for avid runners to hit this summer.

The analysis followed eight key metrics: annual Google search volume, Instagram hashtags, number of spas, pollution levels, average daylight hours, average temperature, Strava downloads (a workout tracking app), and the number of national parks.

Hoka noted that “runcations” are being searched online — and over the past year, more than 288,000 running-related hashtags have been shared on Instagram.

After comparing all European countries, Hoka released a list of the top spots to add to your summer run bucket list.

So, whether you choose to run or walk, see if your summer vacation spot made the list …

Countdown of top 10 European vacation spots for running

10. Monaco

9. Iceland

8. Andorra

7. United Kingdom

6. San Marino

5. Finland

4. France

3. Portugal

2. Malta

1. Spain

That’s right — Spain topped the list of the best European vacation spots for those who enjoy running and walking.

With 14 national parks and average annual daylight hours of nearly 2,800, Spain was named the best spot of all European countries.

Falling just below Spain at No. 2 was the country of Malta — located about 50 miles south of Italy.

Malta is an island in the Mediterranean Sea that is also known for being the smallest country in the European Union.

It placed second on the list for its high average temperature and number of waterfront paths.

Portugal ranked No. 3 on the list as it had a good average of daylight hours and temperature as well.

The research also found that Iceland had the most spas per 100,000 capita, and San Marino had the cleanest air quality and highest number of daylight hours, per Hoka.

Czechia was the top vacation destination with the most Instagram hashtags with 98,000 posts of social media users sharing a picture of their run.

Finland was noted as having the most national parks at 41.

Hoka noted that Ukraine and Russia were left out of the research as at the time of the study, the two had travel advisories from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in the United Kingdom.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hoka for further comment.

