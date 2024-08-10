Breaking Boundaries: Haivivi Innovates with BubblePal, Redefining Interactive Toys

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The AI toy startup Haivivi has launched BubblePal, a groundbreaking interactive toy powered by AIGC technology—the first of its kind worldwide. This innovative product harnesses advanced AI large language model(LLM) technology to enrich children’s development and provide emotional support. BubblePal excels in multi-character interactions and multilingual communication, setting a new standard in interactive storytelling.

Founded with a vision to create exceptional experiences for children, Haivivi traces its roots to a pivotal moment in 2017 when insights from a smart speaker revealed a child’s poignant question: “Does my mom love me?” This revelation underscored the need for technological solutions that cater to the innocent and vibrant world of children, which inspired Haivivi to pioneer delightful toys using cutting-edge AI technology. BubblePal, with its mushroom-shaped silicone design and versatile strap, adapts to various plush toys, featuring TYPE-C charging and up to 4 hours of usage time.

Empowered by advanced AI capabilities, BubblePal acts as a comprehensive “super encyclopedia,” responding to children’s inquiries and nurturing curiosity and imagination. With its LLM technology and emotion recognition algorithms, BubblePal intuitively senses children’s emotions, offering empathetic companionship through educational challenges and daily adventures.

Psychologist Lev Vygotsky’s sociocultural theory emphasizes the pivotal role of social interaction in cognitive development, particularly through meaningful communication with adults and peers. In today’s fast-paced world, BubblePal bridges this gap for working parents, ensuring consistent high-quality interaction with their children.

An outstanding feature of BubblePal is its interactive storytelling mode, where children collaborate in crafting unique narratives. Unlike conventional story players, BubblePal stimulates creativity and cultivates thinking skills, fostering positive habits and personality development.

Haivivi’s competitive edge lies in its deep understanding of children’s needs and innovative application of AI LLM technology. Led by CEO Li Yong and COO Gao Feng, veterans in internet and hardware industries, Haivivi integrates LLM technology into plush toys, ushering in a new era of intelligent educational and emotional support toys. These toys evolve with each interaction, truly embodying the ethos of “the more you engage, the more it understands.”

In less than two years in the AI toy sector, Haivivi has garnered investments from prestigious venture capital firms and industry leaders, including funds associated with luminaries like professors Gao Bingqiang and Li Zexiang.

With pioneers like Haivivi shaping the AI toy landscape, the traditional toy industry stands poised for transformative change. The future holds boundless opportunities!

Priced at $89, BubblePal is now available on Haivivi’s official website (www.haivivi.com).

Media Contact: Grace Rossi, xiaoman@haivivi.com

Source