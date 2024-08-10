Team USA vs. France: How to watch the women’s basketball gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics

Breanna Stewart and Team USA play France this Sunday for the 2024 Olympic gold medal. (DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

The USA Women’s National Basketball team defeated Australia 85-64, and has made it to the gold medal game. This Sunday, just like their male counterparts, they will face France on the court. The women’s Team USA will be competing for their eight Olympic gold medal. They have not suffered a loss in the Olympics since 1992. Team USA is a who’s who of players from the WNBA, including A’ja Wilson, Brittany Griner, Alyssa Thomas and Diana Taurasi. The USA vs. France game will be played at Bercy Arena in Paris, tipping off at 9:30 a.m. ET, airing live on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. It will also get an encore broadcast at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA. Are you ready to tune in? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the women’s USA vs. France gold medal basketball game.

How to watch Team USA vs. France at the Paris 2024 Olympics:

Date: Sunday, August 11

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (encore on USA at 3:30 p.m. ET)

TV channels: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Where can I stream the USA vs. France basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

You can watch the women’s USA vs. France game on Peacock. You can also find it on NBCOlympics.com (although they’ll only let you see about a half hour of the game before prompting you to sign into Peacock).

Where to watch USA vs. France on TV:

In addition to streaming on Peacock, USA vs. France will be broadcast live on NBC. An encore presentation will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

How to watch Olympic Basketball without cable:

How to watch USA vs. France for free

Which players are on the U.S. women’s basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Who is coaching the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team?

Cheryl Reeve, president of basketball operations and head coach of the Minnesota Lynx, is the head coach for the Olympic team.

The assistant coaches for the team are Mike Thibault, general manager for the Washington Mystics; Kara Lawson, head coach at Duke University; and Joni Taylor, head coach at Texas A&M University.

Olympic Women’s Basketball Schedule:

August 11

Women’s Bronze Final – 5:30 a.m. ET (Peacock, USA)

Women’s Gold Final – 9:30 a.m. ET (Peacock, NBC, encore on USA at 3:30 p.m. ET)

