Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Unveils Expansion Plan for All-new Extended Marvel-themed Area

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The universe of Marvel stories continues at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California an extended Marvel-themed area featuring a new attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort as part of its multi-year expansion. With the concept art of the attraction unveiled for the first time ever, the highly anticipated project calls on Marvel fans worldwide to gather at the resort and immerse themselves in this thrilling adventure.

To ensure a better and brighter future for all mankind and the world, the most brilliant minds from the Avengers are working together and bringing new pavilions to the Stark Expo to showcase their most recent inventions and technologies. Peter Parker (a.k.a Spider-Man), the newest Stark Industries intern, is among one of them and will also be the host to demonstrate the latest breakthrough. Undoubtedly, the presence of Spider-Man will also attract one of the most formidable villains, who wreaks havoc at the scene. Peter will need all the help he can get to protect his brand-new technology while saving guests caught in the middle of the showdown.

The upcoming new project marks the third major addition to the immersive Marvel-themed experience with an extended area in Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland, and will include all-new entertainment, shopping and dining offerings. It will further expand the epicenter of the Marvel Super Heroes at Hong Kong Disneyland, attracting fans from around the world to unite and fight against various villains from different stories across the Marvel Universe.

The Marvel saga at Hong Kong Disneyland began with Tony Stark (a.k.a. Iron Man) choosing Hong Kong as the Asia headquarters of Stark Industries. The park also became the home of the Stark Expo, showcasing the largest and latest high-tech creations of Stark Industries. Following the immense popularity of its existing Marvel-themed experiences, from Iron Man Experience and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! – both of which are available only at Hong Kong Disneyland and have entertained millions of guests since their launches in 2017 and 2019, respectively – to ever-growing seasonal offerings including a rich lineup of Marvel Super Heroes, the Avengers Deployment Vehicle, and the one-of-a-kind Marvel-inspired drone show, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is thrilled to continue to bring to life more heroic Marvel stories through its unique and innovative storytelling.

*Guests are required to purchase their tickets in advance and have a valid park reservation for their visit. Please refer to the latest visit arrangements on Hong Kong Disneyland’s official website: https://www.hongkongdisneyland.com/

