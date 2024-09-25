Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Capital A CEO: Creation of AirAsia Group is “an exciting time”

Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, talks about plans to sell its aviation business to AirAsia X. He says the newly formed AirAsia Group intends to go public by December.

