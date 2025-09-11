Charlie Kirk’s casket to be flown on Air Force Two from Utah to Arizona

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The second family will be flying to Salt Lake City, Utah, to visit Charlie Kirk’s family and a number of close friends on Thursday, Sept. 11, a source familiar told Fox News Digital.

The Turning Point USA founder, 31, was fatally shot Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Kirk’s casket will be flown back on Air Force Two to Phoenix, Arizona, likely on Thursday night, along with his family and friends, according to the source.

Turning Point USA is headquartered in Phoenix. Friends and followers gathered at the headquarters on Wednesday night for a vigil.

Vice President JD Vance shared a deeply personal remembrance of Kirk in a lengthy post on X, honoring his late friend as a man of courage, faith and profound loyalty.

Kirk was a close confidant of Vance’s, both personally and politically. Their friendship stretched from early skepticism about Donald Trump in 2016 to the heights of the 2024 campaign trail.

Vance’s candid social media reflection gave a rare glimpse into Kirk’s influence — not only on the conservative movement but also on the very formation of the Trump-Vance team.

“Charlie was one of the first people I called when I thought about running for Senate in early 2021,” Vance wrote. “We talked through everything, from the strategy to the fundraising to the grassroots of the movement he knew so well. He introduced me to some of the people who would run my campaign and also to Donald Trump Jr.”

Kirk, a longtime advocate for young people in the conservative movement, was described by Vance as pivotal to President Trump’s decision-making process in his selection as running mate in 2024.

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.

