Ed Sheeran announces concert in Bhutan — with tickets starting at $10

Ed Sheeran announced this week he’s taking his Mathematics Tour to Bhutan, India and the Middle East in early 2025.

The tour, formally named the +–=÷x Tour, includes a notable stop in Bhutan’s capital of Thimphu on Jan. 24, 2025 — which will be the first major international concert to be held in the country, according to a press release announcing the concert.

Tickets went on sale Saturday, with the cheapest tickets, priced at 860 Bhutanese ngultrum ($10) already sold out. Other tickets for the concert at Thimpu’s Changlimithang Stadium are priced at $30, $50, $70 and $100.

The average price for an Ed Sheeran concert ticket is $167, according to the user ranking website Ranker.com, which ranked Sheeran No. 2 — after the singer Pink — in terms of artists that are “worth the ticket price.”

By contrast, tickets to see Sheeran perform in Singapore in February ranged from $88 to $488 Singapore dollars ($65 to $363), according to the booking website Klook.