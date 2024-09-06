ELEGOO Celebrates 6th Anniversary of Its First 3D Printer with Events for Creators Worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is excited to launch its Elegoo Day, a celebration of innovation and community with thrilling events and activities. This special day unites makers, creators, and innovators through a blend of online and offline festivities. It also marks a milestone in Elegoo’s journey, from the debut of the Mars 3D printer to the latest in cutting-edge technology.

To celebrate and give back, Elegoo’s website will offer exclusive promotions from September 11 to September 17. Customers will have the chance to receive filaments, resins, and accessories with their purchases during this festive period.



Elegoo is launching the #MakeMyDay contest, inviting creators to share their favorite projects

Share What Makes Your Day

Debuting in 2019 after a year of development from prototype to final product, the Mars was the first 2K printer available at the $300 price point, empowering creators globally. To give back, Elegoo is launching the #MakeMyDay contest from September 6 to October 20, 2024. Creators are invited to share their favorite projects, whether 3D printed or using other creative methods.

Elegoo is also offering a Model Library for those new to 3D modeling. A jury of seven influential creators will review entries (in alphabetical order): Dr. D-Flo, Do3D, Pablo Inventos, ROGO minis, 3D Printing Nerd, Uncle Jessy, and WildRoseBuilds. With a prize pool of $15,000, participants can win 3D printers, filaments, and resin packs. For more information, fans can visit the Elegoo Day Page.

Streaming Fun and On-Site Celebrations

Elegoo’s first online celebration will kick off with an exciting livestream party at 6:30PM (Pacific Daylight Time), on September 10. The livestream will feature sneak peeks into upcoming products and exclusive giveaways for those who tune in. Leading voices from the 3D printing community, 3D Printing Nerd and Uncle Jessy, will also join the livestream to interact with fans.

For fans who prefer in-person events, Elegoo will host a special fan meetup in Tokyo on October 19. Attendees can interact with the Elegoo team, experience live demonstrations of the latest 3D printing technology, and receive exclusive Elegoo-branded gifts.

In early October, Elegoo will collaborate with French distributors to launch exciting in-store promotions. Shoppers will have the chance to receive exclusive Elegoo gifts, and those purchasing Elegoo 3D printers will enjoy complimentary filament or resin.

Aiming for the Stars

Elegoo Day is more than a celebration of current achievements; it honors the journey and the passionate community supporting it. “Our community is the driving force behind success,” says Chris Hong, CEO of Elegoo. “Elegoo Day is a way to thank the makers, creators, and dreamers who inspire daily. Celebrating this milestone offers an opportunity to continue pushing the boundaries of 3D printing.”

For details on Elegoo Day events, visit the Elegoo Day Page or follow Elegoo on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube, TikTok, Discord, and Reddit.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products to nearly 80 countries and regions. In 2023, the company’s total sales revenue exceeded USD 200 million, with close to 700 employees and nearly 25,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

