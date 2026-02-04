Elevate Your Escape: Agoda’s Guide to Asia’s Must-Visit Hill Stations

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda invites travelers to discover Asia’s enchanting hill stations, where serene landscapes and cool climates offer a perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle. From the colonial charm of Shimla to the lush tea gardens of Cameron Highlands, these destinations promise rejuvenation and adventure.

Hill stations have long been favored for their tranquil environments and breathtaking views. Asia’s diverse landscapes provide a variety of hilltop retreats, each offering unique experiences for those seeking to unwind and explore.

Here’s Agoda’s list of must-visit hill stations in Asia, each with its own distinct charm:

Shimla, India: Known for its colonial architecture and panoramic views of the Himalayas, Shimla offers a blend of history and natural beauty. Travelers can explore the bustling Mall Road and enjoy scenic walks through pine forests. Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka: Often referred to as “Little England,” this hill station is famous for its tea plantations and cool climate. Visitors can tour the lush tea gardens and enjoy the charming colonial-era buildings. Cameron Highlands, Malaysia: Renowned for its tea gardens and strawberry farms, Cameron Highlands offers a refreshing escape with its pleasant weather. Travelers can explore the vibrant markets and enjoy nature walks. Sapa, Vietnam: Offers stunning views of terraced rice fields and a rich cultural experience with local ethnic tribes. Visitors can trek through the picturesque landscapes and immerse themselves in the local culture. Bandung, Indonesia: Surrounded by volcanic mountains, Bandung offers a mix of natural beauty and cultural attractions. Travelers can explore the city’s vibrant art scene and enjoy the cool mountain air. Thimphu, Bhutan: Known for its serene landscapes and traditional architecture, Thimphu offers a peaceful retreat. Visitors can explore the city’s cultural landmarks and enjoy the vibrant local festivals. Munnar, India: Famous for its rolling hills covered with tea plantations, Munnar offers a serene escape into nature. Visitors can explore diverse wildlife and enjoy panoramic views from the hilltops. Dalat, Vietnam: Known for its French colonial heritage and flower gardens, Dalat provides a cool mountain retreat. Travelers can explore the city’s unique architecture and enjoy the vibrant flower markets.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “Hill stations are where the soul finds its breath, offering a sanctuary of calmness and adventure. Whether it’s the crisp mountain air or the panoramic views, each visit promises a rejuvenating experience that lingers long after the trip ends. At Agoda, we’re passionate about supporting travelers with the value deals to ensure their journey is as enriching as the destination.”

Travelers planning their journeys can explore Agoda’s extensive offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities. Running from 14 to 28 February, Agoda’s Mega Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with special flash sales of up to 70% on 17 February and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 10 to 13 February. The latest deals are available on the Agoda app or at agoda.com/deals.

