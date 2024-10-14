Embark on a Journey of Holistic Wellbeing at Banyan Tree Dubai’s Brand-New Spa

Offering seven private ensuite treatment rooms featuring jacuzzis and showers, the spa provides the ideal retreat to unwind, complemented by vitality pools, heated loungers, and the signature Rainforest experience

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Relaxation takes on a renewed essence at Banyan Tree Dubai with the unveiling of its new Banyan Tree Spa Dubai, a sanctuary of tranquillity designed to re-synchronise mind, body, and spirit. Nestled within the resort’s lush surroundings, this retreat seamlessly integrates Banyan Tree’s Eight Wellbeing Pillars, offering a holistic and immersive experience.



Rainforest facility

Upon entering the spa, guests can engage with nature through features such as the Tranquility Garden and barefoot pathways, allowing you to feel truly connected and unlock a sense of groundedness. One of the spa’s standout features is the Rainforest experience, a multisensory journey comprising a rain walk with ceiling and wall spa water jets, steam and sauna rooms, and a variety of invigorating shower experiences.

Complementing the Rainforest experience, this haven of serenity offers an array of state-of-the-art facilities, including vitality pools, heated loungers, and private treatment suites, each with an ensuite and shower and most offering a jacuzzi. Beyond the spa, Banyan Tree Spa Dubai extends its wellbeing experience through its newly renovated health and fitness facilities. The gym offers a space for guests to maintain workout routines while the Wellbeing Studio and Wellbeing Deck host a range of engaging classes.

At the heart of Banyan Tree Spa Dubai are bespoke treatments and intuitive therapists, who seamlessly blend ancient Asian traditions with holistic wellbeing practices. Emphasising the healing power of touch and natural herbs and spices, these skilled practitioners harmonise the mind, body, and soul. Each signature treatment, in line with the signature treatments available globally, is carefully crafted around its six signature touchpoints, designed to engage the senses and promote relaxation.

Your path to complete revitalisation is enriched by Banyan Tree products, available exclusively at Banyan Tree Gallery, with experts available to help craft your perfect skincare ritual. Crafted in Thailand, these products are made from PET recycled plastic, cruelty-free, and use 95% natural ingredients.

As the latest addition to the resort, Banyan Tree Spa Dubai is designed to create a sanctuary for the senses where you can find peace, balance, and a renewed sense of self.

*For more information, call +971 4 556 6401 or email Spa-dubai@banyantree.com

